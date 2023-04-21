It was the year 1981 when Miguel Delibes asked himself: «What is freedom?». The author from Valladolid resorted to the same question that other greats of literature and thought had asked before, such as Shakespeare or Calderón de la Barca. All of them have tried in their creations to decipher that relationship between human beings, that game that turns some into masters and others into slaves. Delibes tried to express his opinion about one of the most profound, controversial and unresolved issues in ‘Los santos inocentes’, a masterful novel listed as one of the hundred best Spanish works of the 20th century. As such, it has been adapted to formats such as cinema, in the famous Mario Camus film starring Alfredo Landa and Francisco Rabal.

Versions of this rural piece have also passed through the theater. This is the case of the adaptation by GG Producciones created by Fernando Marías and directed by Javier Hernández-Simón, which arrives this weekend at Águilas y Cieza with the aim of putting a mirror in front of the public in which to look at themselves, as a society and as individuals. On stage, a cast of nine artists headed by Javier Gutiérrez in the role of Paco ‘el Bajo’ and followed by Pepa Pedroche, Yune Nogueiras, José Fernández, Fernando Huesca, Luis Bermejo, Raquel Varela, Jacobo Dicenta and Marta Gómez.

‘Los santos inocentes’ is set on the grounds of a farmhouse in Extremadura in the 1960s. Extraordinary, joyful and complex characters live there, who emerge from a hard look at the Spain of the time, about the human being, about the world and, therefore, on the Spain of today. This is so because Delibes already conceived the idea that the circumstances and characters that appeared in his novel never left, they continue to be there, even if in other forms, because his work is, despite what it may seem, a political and committed novel as current today as at the time it was written.

It follows the life of a peasant family headed by Paco and Régula, together with their four children, who live in a humble house at the service of Mr. Iván. Her only aspiration is for her children to study so they can abandon the life they lead, although it doesn’t seem like an easy task. They are joined by Azarías, a man with difficulty in expression and cognitive deficiency who is only concerned about the young of his bird, his ‘pretty kite’. Everything goes on with the same routine as always until, on a hunt, Master Iván kills Azarías’s bird with his shotgun, which provokes his furious response, hanging the master. With this sequence of events unleashed by the famous ‘pretty kite’, Delibes wanted to denounce the oppression, contempt and humiliation that the lords exerted on their servants, who had only to resign themselves and be considered inferior, almost like animals.

That is why Delibes at the time and Hernández-Simón in this adaptation reflect on being free: «We have always been told that our freedom ends where the other’s begins, but we should ask ourselves who sets those limits. If it is possible for freedom to have a limit, are we truly free? In the theater, Azarías is the only one who, unable to understand the limits of his freedom, is capable of seeing, in his innocence, the world as it is and perceiving the beauty in life itself. Although it seems like a thing of the past, today it is enough to stop and listen to that deep impulse for freedom that beats within us to ask ourselves: Do we let it out or do we resign ourselves?