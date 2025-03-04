The clothes to be at home have long ceased to be the propaganda shirt and the sport pants that we no longer wear to exercise. And less bad, since it also says a lot about us. Now, Fashion Homewear He claims his place in the sector and offers beautiful, elegant and full of intentions.

Brands such as Women’Secret have been in charge of it. And there is no collection in which we cannot find the most beautiful garments. Together with the fun proposals of some of the favorite characters, in the firm’s catalog we find delicate fabrics and dream print pajamas.

In fact, to celebrate the arrival of The new collectionWomen’Secret has reduced part of its catalog up to 30% to be prepared for spring. Fresh, beautiful and perfect designs both for sleeping and to be at home.





The most beautiful pajamas for spring

The flowers are a basic print of the season. Women’Secret





In a beautiful green and with a most spring print, this cotton pajamas Women’secret has become one of our favorites. The top has a neck in a peak, a central buttontop and detail of borders in neckline, sleeves and bass. For its part, the pants are type loungewith elastic belt. Its 3/4 manga is perfect for the first spring days.

This proposal is fresh for spring. Women’Secret





Of short sleeve By the time the good weather has already been established, this 100% cotton pajamas cannot be more beautiful. We love its kaki color and its print Allow of flower stamps. It is a shirt proposal, with a flap and pocket on the chest. The pants has a very comfortable straight cut.

The paintings are always a success in the ‘homewear’. Women’Secret





There is no Vichy picture that does not come for good, so this model is a success. Long sleeve for the start of the station, the lapel design is very flattering. But what has conquered us is the Detail bubbled with flyers In the fists.





The color of this pajamas is very flattering. Women’Secret





Although in this case The two pieces are sold separatelyit is a gisela model that we loved. Color and choral print are very favoring spring. The shirt is short, also shorter and buttons closure.

This design has a clear bridal inspiration. Women’Secret





This shirt model is, for us, one of the crown jewels for less than 30 euros. Of a beautiful white satin, it is a pajamas made in semi -transparent jacquard fabricso it can be a great option for brides or for special nights. The shirt buttons are lined, which gives it greater elegance. And the pants have a straight cut.

