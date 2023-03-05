The Spanish biologist Francisco Ayala Pereda, a naturalized American and one of the most important scientists in the world of Evolutionary Biology, has died this Sunday at the age of 88, according to what the scientist Lawrence Krauss has published in his own Web, where he describes his colleague as a “scholar and gentleman” and laments the “loss to science and to the world” that his death entails.

Ayala developed his entire career in the United States, where he arrived as a student and barely knowing English. Former Dominican friar and millionaire, he donated his money to the University of California at Irvine (UCI), the same one that defended him accused of the #MeToo movement. He had been married since 1989 to Hana Ayala, an expert in environmental conservation of Czech origin.

Francisco J. Ayala (Madrid, 1934) specialized in the study of protein sequences for the reconstruction of evolutionary biology and is known for his research on the molecular clock, which makes it possible to estimate the moment in which two species separated during the evolution. They also highlight his notable contributions on different endemic diseases such as Chagas disease, malaria and other parasitic diseases.

The Spaniard took the habit in 1960 and a year later he moved to study in the United States, where he received a doctorate in genetics from Columbia University in New York, being a disciple of the Ukrainian-American geneticist and evolutionary biologist Theodosius Dobzhansky.

Subsequently, he joined the Rockefeller University and the University of California, where he taught and obtained US citizenship.

Author of more than 40 books and a thousand articles, he has the United States National Medal of Science and dozens of awards, such as the Templeton Prize, which Prince Philip of Edinburgh awarded him at Buckingham in 2010. He was an honorary doctor for dozens of from universities in countries such as Greece, Argentina, Poland, Russia, the United States or Spain, among others. He was also an adviser to former President Bill Clinton and a member of the United States Academy of Sciences, which expelled him in 2021 when it was proven that he sexually harassed several female colleagues.

In Irvine, where he researched and taught biology, he became the only professor with the title of ‘University fessor’, the highest given by this university. In 2018, that same University gave credit to the testimonies of three women who accused Ayala of touching and sexual comments. The center stripped him of all the honors and positions he held after translating its investigation into a 97-page report produced by the campus Office of Equal Opportunity and Diversity. He defended his innocence and declared himself one more victim of the #MeToo movement.

“Vexatious Comments”



Among other things, it was found that during the 2014/2015 academic year the renowned scientist was already called to chapter for “vexatious comments”. The center’s code of conduct classified as harassment “both sexual comments and jokes, as well as questions about someone’s sex life and about someone’s body or appearance.” Some guidelines that Ayala, allegedly, skipped in his relations with his colleagues from the University.

Ayala, for example, did not hesitate to praise Kathleen Treseder, then chair of the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, in very few academic terms. “I’ve seen you so excited that I thought you were going to have an orgasm in front of the whole world,” she once told him. In another she invited a junior teacher to sit on her lap.

Even so, there was no shortage of UCI managers who excused him, claiming that his conduct was no more than “polite” and that in any case “it was being misinterpreted.” Teachers also came to his defense, criticizing “the witch hunt” against the biologist. “They have turned acts of courtesy into sexual harassment,” Ayala then apologized in a statement to the magazine ‘Science’.