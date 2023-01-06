On January 5th, The Mexican authorities confirmed the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López, alias ‘El Ratón’, son of the well-known drug trafficker Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán. According to a police statement, the young man is one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The capture of a young man not only aroused a violent response from the drug gangs, but also the curiosity of thousands of Internet users to know who the famous criminal is: his life, his childhood and why he followed in his father’s footsteps.

Due to his father’s work, it is almost impossible not to imagine the luxuries and eccentricities that Ovidio Guzmán López had in his childhood. In fact, He studied elementary school in one of the most prestigious schools in Mexico City.

‘El Raton’ was in the 1998-1999, 1999-2000 and 2000-2001 generation of Ceyca private school. Institution in which Alfonzo Durazo Chávez, son of the current governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo, was also educated, according to several videos on networks.

According to the Mexican newspaper ‘El Universal’, “according to data shown on its official page updated to May 26, 2021”, the prices of the monthly payment were around 6,300 Mexican pesos, that is, more than 1.6 million pesos.

For this reason, only wealthy families could be part of the institution, since the monthly payments were particularly expensive.

“Ceyca is part of the Semper Altius School Network, it was developed by the Legionaries of Christ and members of the Regnum Christi Movement. Nevertheless, in 2021 it closed its doors due to lack of registration”, assured the aforementioned medium.

