Thursday, November 9, 2023, 11:28 p.m.



Today and tomorrow.

In addition to the aforementioned concert by Núria Graham, the forty-second edition of the Cartagena Jazz Festival offers three other concerts these days in which it is impossible not to place a good number of high expectations. Especially if, as will happen tonight at 8:30 p.m., with tickets at 25 euros, we find ourselves at the Nuevo Teatro Circo with the concert of an absolute legend in the history of music like Ron Carter, a genius who at 86 years old continues dazzling audiences from all over the world.

When

Friday and Saturday

Where

New Circo Theater / Plaza del Icue. Cartagena

How much

€20 and €25 / Free entry.

In the port city, the sublime American double bassist will be accompanied by Jimmy Greene on sax, Renee Rosnes on piano and Payton Crossley on drums. One of the most anticipated evenings, with all reason, in this edition of the festival which, as regards Saturday, presents the performances of the Steam Brass Band in the Plaza del Icue, at 12:30 p.m. and with access free, and by Steve Colman & Reflex, who will take up Carter’s baton at the Nuevo Teatro Circo at 8:00 p.m. and with tickets at 20 euros.