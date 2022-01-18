The explosion that the submarine volcano Hunga Ha’apai has experienced in Tonga, which has been followed by a tsunami, It has been one of the most violent in the last 30 years worldwide. So much so that it has literally been noticed on the other side of the world. The Valencian Community, located thousands of kilometers away from the 169 islands that make up Tonga, has suffered the consequences of the shaking of the volcano, recording variations in atmospheric pressure and sea level in all the community.

This has been reported by the Valencian delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), whose record in the barograph on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. drew “a smooth line” and suddenly started reporting erratic graphs in the pressure log, which continued until early Sunday morning.

These alterations also were registered by the airports of Valencia and Alicante, with a difference in the time of detection of five minutes between them. In addition, the variation in atmospheric pressure waves has resulted in sea level change, which according to the tide gauges of Puertos del Estado has been 20 centimeters.

The damage caused is unknown.

But the Valencian Community has not been the only territory located thousands of kilometers away that has been able to record the pressure waves caused by the eruption of the Tonga volcano. Meteorological services around the world have verified these alterations, including the Australian, located closer, who observed how the shock wave from the explosion traveled around the world at more than a thousand kilometers per hour.

The same sources indicate that the pressure wave reached Europe fifteen hours after the eruption of the volcano, generating pressure variations of between two and three millibars. Although the extent of the damage it has caused is still unknown, Australia and New Zealand are investigating the area with military reconnaissance planes., although the cloud of 260 kilometers in diameter that has caused the explosion complicates the tasks.