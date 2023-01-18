The occupation continues to be close to 100% in the ICU of La Arrixaca, where 56 patients remained yesterday awaiting admission
Hospitals in the Region of Murcia are facing another week of high healthcare pressure, although the flu is already on the decline. In La Arrixaca, 5 flu patients remained admitted yesterday, when at the beginning of January there were more than twenty. There were also five hospitalized for influenza in the Reina Sofía, compared to 22 in
#pressure #remains #hospitals #Region #Murcia #admissions #due #flu #drop
Leave a Reply