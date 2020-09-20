Protected from viruses, but not from criticism: Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) makes a point in the debate about racism … Photo: dpa

Interior politicians from the SPD and the Greens have asked Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) to commission a separate racism study on the police. It was “the wrong way” that the minister, despite the discoveries Several chat groups with right-wing extremist content at the police in North Rhine-Westphalia “continue to stubbornly reject an independent study,” said SPD deputy parliamentary group leader Dirk Wiese, the Tagesspiegel published in Berlin.

Seehofer had stated at the weekend that despite the investigation against 29 officials, he would not commission a study that dealt exclusively with the police and the allegations of structural racism within the police. The Ministry of the Interior is preparing a study on racism in society, he told “Bild am Sonntag”: “This requires a much broader approach for society as a whole, and we are working on this.”

The domestic political spokeswoman for the Greens parliamentary group, Irene Mihalic, said that Seehofer’s demand was “nothing more than a smoke candle to distract from the incidents at the police.” Studies on racism in society have been around for a long time. It is “essential to carry out a scientific study specifically for the police in order to obtain reliable data on the extent and, above all, the causes of anti-constitutional attitudes within the police”. This is necessary because the police exercise the monopoly of violence inside and special demands are made on officers.

“Such an investigation would above all strengthen the back of the officers who have both feet firmly on the ground of our constitution,” said Mihalic, who used to work as a police officer herself. The Green politician welcomed the fact that some state interior ministers are no longer waiting for Horst Seehofer, but want to commission their own studies.

SPD politician Wiese explained that a study in close consultation with trade unions and staff councils could “make the discussion more objective and provide preventive approaches in order to actively prevent such incidents in the future”. This also serves to protect the police officers in their daily work and strengthens “the large number of those who have both feet on the ground of the Basic Law and who work for our democracy every day”.