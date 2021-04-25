The Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, affirmed this Sunday that “today you cannot find a bed in the City of Buenos Aires”, criticizing the decision of the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, to defend face-to-face classes despite the provisions by the DNU that ordered the closure of schools until April 30.

“I was surprised because regardless of a discussion about statistics and numbers, there is a concrete reality which is that if you need to get a bed in the city of Buenos Aires for 15 days you have a problem; that is testimonial, it is not statistics”, stated the official in an interview with Radio 10.

“There is a part of the opposition decided to politicize the pandemic,” said the head of ministers, who affirmed that the “judicialization of health policy” is linked to the “most reactionary sectors of the opposition that they see in the number of cases (of coronavirus) and in the number of deaths reasons to celebrate, thinking that in this way damage is done to the Government. “

News in development.

JPE