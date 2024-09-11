Students and parents confirmed to “Emarat Al Youm” that the abundance of homework, whether traditional or on various educational platforms, adopted by public and private schools, constitutes an additional burden on them, especially after a long school day, noting that “the abundance of homework negatively affects students’ motivation and prevents them from spending enough time to rest or develop their talents.”

They explained that the school day, which extends from 8 am to 4 pm, leaves students exhausted and unable to absorb more educational activities in the evening, which leads to their concentration being distracted and their motivation to study declining.

On the other hand, a school principal and a number of teachers confirmed that homework contributes to improving students’ cognitive levels, and that schools implement systematic strategies that serve the students’ interests and are appropriate for their educational stage.

They added that educational platforms have proven their effectiveness in enhancing students’ academic achievement, by supporting the teacher’s explanation during classes and consolidating the acquired information. They stressed that time management for students by their parents will enable them to reconcile reviewing lessons, solving homework, and practicing hobbies and talents.

In detail, a seventh-grade student at a government school, Fatima Al Ansari, said that she returns home at 4:30 pm because she uses the school bus. Her daily schedule after returning from school is to eat lunch and take a half-hour break after that, then start solving homework in books, notebooks, and educational platforms, not to mention memorization tasks, which makes her feel exhausted, as she finds it difficult to manage her time between completing homework and reviewing lessons.

Adam Mohammed, a grade 11 student at a private school that follows the British curriculum, confirmed that he faces difficulty completing his homework through the school’s educational platform, as he receives multiple assignments from teachers of different subjects throughout the evening period, adding that the time available to him is not enough to complete all the required assignments, in addition to reviewing the lessons in preparation for any surprise short exam.

He pointed out that he was forced to dedicate the weekend to practicing his hobby (swimming), after it became difficult for him to reconcile his daily training during the weekdays, noting that he was committed to training during the summer vacation, but he faces difficulty in maintaining the same commitment, due to the increasing academic burdens.

“My children come back exhausted after a long day at school, and yet they are given a lot of homework. This makes it difficult for them to prepare for other subjects or do any extra activities, and the time left for them in the evening is not enough to complete all the required tasks,” said Fatima Al Ali, a parent of three students at a public school.

School principal Aisha Al Zayoudi confirmed that homework is given to students to ensure their connection with the educational content and enhance their understanding of the lessons. She explained that school administrations adopt strategies that suit each educational stage to improve students’ comprehension and consolidate information in their minds. Teachers also rely on students’ answers to the homework to assess their understanding of the lessons.

Al Zeyoudi added that kindergarten students complete the required training at school, while homework is necessary for students in primary education, especially in basic subjects such as Arabic, mathematics and English, to develop their reading and writing skills. She pointed out that educational platforms have proven effective in improving students’ academic levels and enhancing their academic achievement, stressing that detailed weekly plans are sent to parents, including the lessons and homework required throughout the week, which contributes to organizing students’ time and facilitating monitoring of their academic progress.

Nour Mohammed, an Arabic language teacher for primary school students, said that homework is an important element in developing a student’s knowledge and enhancing his skills in areas determined by teachers during the presentation of lessons. Homework also contributes to improving the student’s ability to deal with training questions and exams, which leaves a positive impact on his academic achievement and enhances his confidence in the knowledge and experiences he has acquired.

Psychological and social specialist Omar Al Raisi said that the pressures that a student is exposed to after school, such as the large number of homework assignments and dividing his time between solving them and studying his lessons or attending intensive reinforcement classes, may lead to psychological pressures, represented by anxiety and tension, pointing out that the pressures can be reflected on the student with physical symptoms, such as headaches and high body temperature.

He added that when a student is exhausted, he does not achieve any significant educational or training benefit.

He stressed the importance of organizing the student’s time and giving him sufficient rest periods to restore his mental and physical strength, with an important role for parents in achieving this.