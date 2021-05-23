“Look, it’s 7 o’clock in Paris and no one is walking”Alberto Fernández wrote to Axel Kicillof, and sent him a photo of empty streets and businesses. The governor felt a sudden relief: he had been asking for extreme confinement for weeks. The President was resisting. But the postcards he collected in France, where more than 30 percent of the population is already immunized, and the data that came from Argentina were changing his face. Before getting on the plane for the return from the European tour, Alberto invited Kicillof to speak alone in his office. It happened on Wednesday. They chatted for three hours. Is such a long meeting possible? “Yes, because they talked about everything, but about everything eh”, they confirmed in both settings. Kicillof’s message on the epidemiological situation was tough, inflexible, maddening. It is difficult to know how much it influenced the mood of the President, who only 24 hours earlier had said that a return to a confinement such as that of 2020 was not possible.

The governor’s commandments came to reinforce the insistent messages and phone calls that Cristina crossed in the last days with Fernández. The final decision of the confinement – which the country learned on Friday at 8:30 p.m., in a recording rushed so that attention would not be diverted by Boca’s match for the Copa Libertadores – seemed to come out of that round of conversations and pressures. The governors lent themselves to the game of dialogues, the same as the mayors, but the harmony of last year does not exist with them. Neither the tuning nor the respect. Alberto accuses the leaders of speculating with the measures and Kicillof blames the municipalities for being distracted by the controls.

The bubble for decisions was limited to Cristina, Alberto and Kicillof. In private, the position of the vice president was manifested with increasing vehemence. Alerted about a possible outbreak in hospitals -in itself overrun with occupation-, especially in the Conurbano, its bastion, where the image of the political class has suffered, although the former president appears above the rest of the leadership in voting intention. “There is no room for it to continue falling because that would leave us within a shot of a defeat,” they say at the Instituto Patria.

Cristina’s secretary usually calls the GBA mayors without notice to communicate with her. The vice president asks them specific questions about the district. In the last thirty days those calls were reinforced. The main protagonists of the ruling coalition, even those who resist his style, say that the nose of the former president does not fail: that is great and that the possibility of a crash is latent. Cristina has spoken with amazement of the patience of citizens in the face of a constant rain of bad news.

She, La Cámpora and Kicillof asked Alberto to expedite the announcement of more resources for the sectors affected by the economic shutdowns. The Casa Rosada will allocate an extra 480 billion to Repro II -aimed at gastronomy, hoteliers and non-essential merchants-, to employer reductions, to the Alimentar Card and to scholarships for young people. The plan goes against the expectations of Minister Martín Guzmán, who looks more and more isolated and with little maneuvering power.

Faced with the storm that has unleashed in his ministry since he wanted to dismiss a lower-ranking official – and was prevented from doing so with a string of messages on WhatsApp – the economist would have come to understand that his role is limited to negotiating the agreement with the IMF. The new normal at the Palacio de Hacienda shattered his expectations of being an all-encompassing minister, but today saves him from being the face of fights that seem lost. Inflation, for example. One of his confidants tells that his plan was boycotted from within and that this frees his hands to dedicate himself fully to renegotiating with the IMF. Guzmán has already arranged with the bondholders. If you close with the Fund, you may be in a position to say goodbye. The explosive cocktail of inflation-poverty-unemployment would remain for whoever comes.

Cristina, Máximo Kirchner and Sergio Massa, those in charge of limiting Guzmán’s margin in different ways, are currently in the position that “You have to help Alberto”. A greater debacle in its image could drag the Frente de Todos to an electoral defeat. Mother and son, however, they continue to believe that half of the Cabinet does not work. If they don’t say it (although they sometimes flirt with that possibility: that’s how she told Alberto in one of the last discussions) it is because the social and health climate does not allow it.

Emilio Persico, one of the heads of the Evita Movement and secretary of the Social Economy, often expresses an ancient Chinese proverb: “The meadow is dry. A single spark can ignite it”. The fear of the social situation, with poverty that reaches unprecedented levels in some areas and age groups (62.9% of those under 14 years of age are poor and the figure rises to 72.7% in the Conurbano, according to INDEC statistics) join the poor who have been marching due to the new cooling of the economy and a pandemic that still reserves worse news.

It is often said that officials (of all governments) live far from these situations of vulnerability. In crises like the current ones, complete isolation is not possible. From front-line ministers to opposition leaders, they hear wailing at every turn. An example. A La Cámpora official said Thursday in a corridor of the Casa Rosada that he had gone to lunch at a bar and that there was only one table occupied and two waiters. “I told the employees not to come, but they come anyway. You know why? Because they come to eat”, Explained the owner. Another example. A minister learned that a major rugby club was defying restrictive measures. He himself called the president of the club, an old acquaintance of his, to reproach him. “What do you want, if the club is dying”he replied.

The chapter on schools was another axis of strong disputes throughout the week. In a zoom with Kicillof, Jaime Méndez – mayor of San Miguel, from Juntos por el Cambio – asked if “something could not be done to improve teaching in schools.” Kicillof replied: “Do you have a better idea of ​​what we are doing? Tell me ”.

The school situation in the province of Buenos Aires generates serious problems, in which it has not yet been deepened. Thousands of kids have no internet connection and drop out of school or are on their way to doing so. And in many families in which men and women work or worked, a choice had to be made between leaving the children alone to be able to continue with the job or that one of the members of the couple stopped going and put their income at risk. The statistics speak volumes: women are the hardest hit.

“A closure like this is what had to be done,” Fernán Quiros said in meetings with Rodríguez Larreta’s Cabinet about the measures launched by Nación. In the City there were also days of anxiety. Not only because of the rise in infections and deaths. Nobody knew how to explain with solid arguments why the students will not have classes even in virtual mode next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It was just said that it was not to stress the educational system and that those classes will be made up in December. It seemed like an urgent explanation.

The day before, the City had let it be known that the classes were untouchable. There was, with the passing of the hours, not very friendly comments towards Minister Soledad Acuña. Within the Buenos Aires Cabinet itself. Larreta, as if that weren’t enough, is haunted by another ghost: the owners of bars and restaurants begin to make him feel their disagreement with the measures. Some even blame him for letting himself run through the Nation.

“If they had brought the vaccines that they said they were going to bring, we would not be like this,” explains the head of government. Sounds logical. But vaccines are scarce and you have to live with that. The country has vaccinated 8,673,465 people with one dose and only 2,360,858 with both. To immunize the population, it is necessary to vaccinate between 60 and 70% of citizens, but there are specialists who warn that, with the appearance of new variants -which are more transmissible- the percentage should be between 70 and 80 %.

The economy suffocates, the virus kills and in 30 days winter arrives.