By Rik Spekenbrink
Armed with voltage and temperature gauges, an army of officials will visit the garages of the Formula 1 teams this weekend. On the advice of tire supplier Pirelli, the FIA motorsport federation will now strictly enforce everything to do with the rubber under the cars. The tire pressure is displayed at 2 PSI (pounds per square inch) increased, which amounts to 0.137 bar. All to prevent tires from just popping at 300 km/h – like in Baku two weeks ago – and teams taking advantage of gray areas in the regulations. Because that’s what happened there, Pirelli suggests.
