By Rik Spekenbrink



Armed with voltage and temperature gauges, an army of officials will visit the garages of the Formula 1 teams this weekend. On the advice of tire supplier Pirelli, the FIA ​​motorsport federation will now strictly enforce everything to do with the rubber under the cars. The tire pressure is displayed at 2 PSI (pounds per square inch) increased, which amounts to 0.137 bar. All to prevent tires from just popping at 300 km/h – like in Baku two weeks ago – and teams taking advantage of gray areas in the regulations. Because that’s what happened there, Pirelli suggests.