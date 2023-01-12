On January 11, the press service of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin reported that one of the British citizens who disappeared in the city of Soledar of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was found dead.

“On January 8, a request came to the Ask Wagner hotline asking them to find two missing <...> British citizens – Andrew Begshaw and Christopher Perry,” the statement reads. Telegram channel Prigozhin’s company “Concord”.

It is noted that the body of one of the missing men was found on January 11. Documents on both Britons were found with him, writes “Gazeta.Ru”.

As previously reported by the Ukrainian media, the British have not been in touch since Friday. The British Foreign Office, in turn, said that they were providing support to the families of the missing.

On January 11, Prigozhin announced that Soledar had been completely liberated from Ukrainian nationalists.

In addition, on the same day, the commander of the Troy volunteer special forces unit, with the call sign Alabai, stated that officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces began to flee from Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic about three days ago.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

