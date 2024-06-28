Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

The hotly anticipated TV debate between Trump and Biden is over. Trump appeared combative, while Biden is struggling with his advanced age. That’s what the press says.

Atlanta – The first TV duel between Donald Trump and Joe Biden would have been worse for the Democrats and incumbent presidents could hardly walk. Although Trump did not offer much substance, Biden stumbled over his words and was unable to allay concerns about his age. The 81-year-old spoke with a rough voice and seemed to lose his train of thought in some sentences.

Within the USA, the media did not treat the aging president gently. New York Times a more left-leaning paper, was still favorable in its assessment of Biden’s performance in the TV debate. “In the face of Trump’s misleading attacks, Biden appeared shaky and uncertain. Biden’s performance was repeatedly foggy and incoherent.” Trump would not have been able to win outright, but Biden would have lost the debate. “Trump made wild and false claims … and avoided a complaint-filled tirade. Biden seemed to meander through his answers.”

Disaster for the president. Joe Biden (right) was not convincing in the CNN TV debate. Donald Trump, on the other hand, was combative. © IMAGO/Adrien Fillon

Disaster for Biden in TV debate: Biden raises concerns about his age

The conservative tabloid newspaper New York Post about Biden and announced the end of his presidency: “Good night and goodbye! It was a disaster for Biden. Millions just watched the end of his presidency live on TV. It was disgraceful. He didn’t look old, he looked ancient.”

But Biden’s performance was also loudly criticized in the international media. The British BBC For example, he wrote: “Before Thursday night, many Americans had expressed concerns about Joe Biden’s age and suitability for office. To say that this debate did not exactly silence those concerns would be one of the biggest understatements of the year.” On the contrary, the TV debate has only fuelled the debate about Joe Biden’s age. Even among Democrats, there are voices urging Biden to run for president in November. US elections not to run. Another candidate must be found.

International press agrees: TV duel between Trump and Biden a disaster for the president

The British Guardian On the other hand, the president’s performance was rated positively, while Trump’s performance was criticized: “Joe Biden, obviously suffering from a cold, mumbled his way through the debate and was unable to deliver his otherwise elegantly worded sentences accurately. Donald Trump, a prolific spreader of untruths, repeatedly told lies and avoided answering difficult questions.”

In Spain and France, the media reactions were similar. The Spanish El Pais wrote, for example: “Biden fails in the debate with Trump in his attempt to To allay concerns about his age. The ex-president is bombarding the president with misinformation and lies, who in turn, through his hesitation, his hoarseness and his slip-ups, is unable to cope with them in a duel full of personal attacks.”

TV duel in old age: Trump and Biden face off again in September

And the French The World found Biden’s age to be a problem. Trump, on the other hand, received praise: “With a hoarse voice, stuttering and not finishing his sentences, Joe Biden failed to allay concerns about his age (81). The 78-year-old Donald Trump seemed more combative. Never before have Americans had to choose between candidates who were both so old.”

Thus, the first debate of the 2024 US elections between Biden and Trump came to an end. Contrary to what the Biden team had hoped, the attention after the debate is on Biden himself – and not for the right reasons. His appearance has only fuelled the discussion about his age, almost adding fuel to the fire. There will probably be another TV duel between the two rivals before the election in November. In September on ABCNews The two will probably compete against each other again. (sischr/dpa)