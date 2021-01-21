At the end of the first half of the season the Sc freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt a thrilling game. Both clubs can live with the draw for now. Especially the Breisgauers will be annoyed after an unlucky own goal. The reactions and press reviews about the game.
The English week at the end of the first half of the season had some high-class and exciting duels. But the sports club and the eagles parted ways in a draw, which is okay on balance. Coach Christian Streich also sees it that way. “They are an extremely strong Frankfurt team. We had real problems for 15 minutes, then we were really good. We played a good 30 minutes. The second half was fought and we fought until the end. I think it’s a fair draw “, said the trainer from the Hessenschau quoted.
His counterpart also discussed the different phases of the game. “Watched over 90 minutes and when you see the performance of both teams, I’m already satisfied. At the beginning we could have improved, but after the early goal the Freiburg team fought back well. After they were in the lead, we had to do a lot Make an effort to equalize. In the end we were maybe even closer to 3-2. I like that you can see that we are doing everything we can to win the game. But I can live with one point, “said Adi Hutter.
The unlucky fellow of the evening was Keven Schlotterbeck, who underwent an extremely inelegant own goal, which meant the final 2-2 result. “I’m a bit disappointed. If you only take one point with such a shitty goal. Today I’ll be a little annoyed, but unfortunately there is nothing you can do about it. Unfortunately, I don’t hit the ball and then it hits me Fell the ass or on the balls. Today there were two very strong teams on the field, where the point sharing is fair. “
How even the game was at the end also amazed goal scorer Amin Younes. Nevertheless, he is completely satisfied with the points win against the sports club. “Freiburg are also a great team that are also in good shape. It is normal for you to have a phase in which you are inferior. Nevertheless, it is a shame because we were superior at first and there are also chances to make it 2-0 But overall it was great how we came back and ended up going 3-2. “
For clearer Martin Hinteregger, the view is already looking ahead. “Against a Freiburg that has such a run and is in a really good mood, we can be very satisfied. Over the 90 minutes we played consistently good football again. We are now fully in the business for the international places.”
The press also saw two winners in the thrilling game, who were able to convince with strong football in their urge phases. For Frankfurt, however, the draw ends a run like that Sports show headlines. “Eintracht Frankfurt’s streak of success in the Bundesliga has been halted for the time being. After four wins in a row, the Hessians did not get past a 2-2 at SC Freiburg on matchday 17.”
The badish newspaper spoke of an exciting fight and put the supposed match winner in the foreground. “With wobbles at the back, ice cold at the front: SC Freiburg defied the guests from Frankfurt with a 2-2 in a competitive 90 minutes – also thanks to noble joker Nils Petersen and noble technician Roland Sallai.” For Sport1 it was Schlotterbeck who made the headlines.
“Slapstick own goal prevents SC victory. SC Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt part ways in the Bundesliga with a draw. Keven Schlotterbeck becomes a tragic hero for the Breisgauers.” For the Hessenschau this was also the decisive moment. “Not a fifth win in a row, but a draw that was commensurate with performance: Eintracht Frankfurt scored a point from their table neighbors from Freiburg. The Hessians received support from their opponents.”
Leave a Reply