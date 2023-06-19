Canada full of ideas

The Canadian Grand Prix has bequeathed to the Formula 1 Circus – which after a week’s break will meet again in Austria, home of Red Bull, at the beginning of July – several interesting themes. There Verstappe winsn, capable of equaling Ayrton Senna and entering, even at a statistical level, the absolute gotha ​​of this sport. But also the endless crisis of Sergio Perez, the incredible will to fight of the two ‘old’ lions Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton and – finally – a Competitive Ferrari. Only the continuation of the championship can tell if it will be true glory or an isolated flash linked to the characteristics of the circuit, but this time there are some positive indications.

Max unreachable

These are also the themes that animated the discussions in Italian newspapersdivided between the celebration of the reigning world champion – very fast towards the third consecutive title – and the analysis of the comeback made – thanks also to an intelligent strategic call – by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. “[…] no one wants or can reach SuperMax on a day that also celebrates Red Bull’s 100th success. Behind the leader Alonso and Hamilton duel, who get on a podium of only world champions: the three make eleven titles, an incredible spot in front of an audience that reached 300,000 visitors over the weekend […]” underlines Stefano Mancini on The print.

Ferrari awakening

And the reds? “Back to being under Ferrari – is underlined in the Turin newspaper – who gets the strategy right and for the first time manages to exploit the tires beyond expectations. […] The goal is to enter the challenge for second place behind the invincibles, and at the same time prepare for 2024, which seems far away but is already around the corner. The race for updates continues: […] Aston Martin has brought new pieces that Alonso has been able to exploit and which give him new enthusiasm. Mercedes should bring some to Austria in order not to be outdone by Ferrari. […]”.

On The Republichowever, Alessandra Retico talks about “hope red“. “Flashes of red, after the storm. Charles Leclerc blows the clouds of Saturday, anger, a wrong qualification and reunites body and soul with Ferrari. […]. An important comeback for the positions, but above all for the rediscovered pace of a car that has been lame and grumpy so far in the race. The updates (bellies, bottoms) introduced in Barcelona without great success, indeed with more uncertainties than certainties, blossom in Montreal. […]. And even the strategies, pits and team choices work in a race that started uphill. Rekindled the light at the end of the tunnel?”. The answer will come in time.