The Madrid press association has agreed to protect the journalist Ketty Gratof the medium The Objectivebefore what considers a “signal” of the Minister of Transportation, Óscar Puentein his X account. In a statement, the APM refers to a message posted by the minister in which he refers to an article by the journalist about the Ábalos case, writing: “The Ojete and the ineffable Ketty Garath making his own.”

“This association reproves that Oscar Puente try to disqualify the information by a journalist, referring to her in a derogatory way,” he says. The organism considers “inadmissible that a minister turns to insult again to express their discomfort with information that does not result from their liking or that ensures that they are not true. ”

In addition, it rejects that it is qualified “vulgar to the newspaper” with an expression that has already used several times – the statement recalls – “accompanying it sometimes images with a garbage container.” The APM says that “the minister, like any citizen, can exercise the right of rectification, but has to do so in a respectful way and without disqualifications or grievances”

The Minister of Transport has answered in the same social network reiterating the criticism of the journalist and, in response to the association’s statement, he writes: “Now those of the APM are running to defend it again. This way you look your hair”