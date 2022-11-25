Last week, November 15, two Polish citizens died in their country when a missile landed in the town of Przewodów. At first, it was not known exactly where the projectile came from and what it could mean. The search for information and the so-called scoop, when information is published for the first time, was incessant and, along with it, a rain of sensationalist “analyses”. A new development in recent days contributes to the understanding of what happened last week.

Readers may have noticed that the incident on Polish territory had not even been addressed here in our space. A brief recap is in order. At around 3:40 pm local time on November 15, two Polish farmers died after an explosion near the country’s border with Ukraine. That day, nearly 100 Russian missiles were fired at Ukrainian territory in the biggest bombing raid since the start of the war, targeting essential infrastructure in Ukraine, such as power plants.

At the time of attacks two Polish citizens, unfortunately, died. Many people, including journalists, academics and so-called analysts, quickly concluded: “it was a Russian missile”. From there, they jumped to the fact that Poland is a member of NATO, so it would supposedly be an “attack against NATO”. Consequently, it would be the beginning of the Third World War, in a superficial sensationalism that would envy the “stars” of the sensationalism of the afternoon police programs.

Third World War

This behavior also occurred in Brazil and many people repeated this aforementioned process. On a social network, the term “World War III” was the most shared that day. A calmer and, precisely, analytical look, however, would recall that there was very little concrete. Even at night that day, with the four-hour time difference between Brazil and Poland, it was prudent to remain calm and skeptical in the face of what was concrete.

At the time, it was basically just the press that claimed it was a Russian missile. The Morawiecki government convened its national security council and claimed it could activate Article 4 of the NATO Charter. Few people, even in specialized circles, took the trouble to explain that this is not the article of collective defense of the threat, which would be article 5. Article 4 only provides for consultations within the members when one of the parties feels threatened. In other words, consult the US.

At the time, Russia was denying responsibility and claiming it was a Ukrainian provocation. Was it possible to speculate that it was a Russian missile hitting a Polish target deliberately? Was. Would it be possible to say that? Not. Could it have been a Russian missile, but accidentally? Also. Finally, another possibility would be that Poland suffered collateral damage from the Ukrainians intercepting Russian missiles.

Weeks earlier, a Russian missile hit Moldova, fortunately without fatalities. It had been fired at Ukraine, it was hit by Ukrainian defenses, to the point of altering its course, but without destroying it. As we mentioned, Ukraine was the target of heavy bombing that day, which made this hypothesis even more plausible. In response to the attacks, the Ukrainians have several anti-aircraft systems for their defense.

According to the Ukrainian government, of the 96 missiles fired by the Russians, 77 were intercepted. That is, missiles fired by the Ukrainians also abounded in the country’s skies. A few hours later, Andrzej Duda, president of Poland, gave a speech stating that an investigation was necessary, that civil defense was on standby, asked for calm for the population and stated that it would probably be an “isolated incident”. The madness of the “Third World War” was starting to lose steam.

Directly from Bali, where the G20 was taking place, Joe Biden, US president, told the press that the trajectory of the projectile that hit Poland did not indicate that it would have come from Russian territory. A few hours later came the confirmation that the projectile that killed the two Polish citizens was Ukrainian, precisely an anti-aircraft missile that fell in the neighboring country, in a tragic incident.

Francis Ferdinand Syndrome

Perhaps the main lesson of this episode is the reinforcement of something already mentioned in the column: to avoid listening to those who suffer from Francisco Ferdinand Syndrome. Unfortunately, in times of “hunting clicks”, they end up gaining a lot of reach. The term, created here in the column, refers to those who see the beginning of a world conflict in any and all international incidents, it seems they even want to, ignoring the lessons of history.

One of those lessons is precisely that the assassination of Archduke Francis Ferdinand, in Sarajevo, was not the immediate trigger, nor the only cause, perhaps not even the main cause, of the beginning of the Great War. Rather, it was the trigger for a crisis that lasted a month, between the assassination and the first declaration of war. One of several crises that are part of the complex web of factors that, accumulated over decades, contributed to the outbreak of the Great War, far from being just the assassination of the Archduke.

An excellent recent work addresses how this vision of the “Francis Ferdinand syndrome” is only symbolic, The Sleepwalkers, by Christopher Clark, in which he analyzes how Europe moved towards war in the month that separates the attack from the conflict. Nor can we forget the big difference between that world and today’s, the risk of a nuclear conflict. With all due respect to the victims and their families, the world is not going to risk catastrophe because of two farmers killed in an incident.

The study of the Cold War allows us to remember that a stray missile is unlikely to be the trigger for the Third World War. However, another question remains: where did the suspicion that it would have been a Russian missile come from? It started at a US news agency, the Associated Press. On the last day 21, the agency fired the reporter in charge, James LaPorta, a former marine and based in the USA.

He would have received the information from an “anonymous source” of intelligence and messages from the communication between the reporter and editors show that they deliberated for ten minutes before deciding to publish the sensationalized version of the facts by a credible and authoritative agency. Did the reporter receive misinformation and not check it out? Eagerness for the scoop? Would the reporter have even made it up? Ultimately the lowest employee on the food chain who paid for the mistake.

Countries wouldn’t go to war over what a news agency published, but the error certainly contributed to the scaremongering. Interestingly, the alarmism triggered by a highly reputed agency benefited vehicles and writers of dubious quality with an audience, in a vicious circle that is quite pertinent to current debates on the role of the press and its relationship with social networks. Some things, however, do not change. Prudence and chicken soup don’t hurt anyone, in the hope that we’ll get rid of Francis Ferdinand Syndrome.