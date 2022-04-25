Throughout this month of April, but especially since the constitutional reform on electricity was rejected in the Chamber of Deputies, as expected, Andrés Manuel López Obrador has shown his worst presidential face: intolerance at its highest level, polarization taken to extremes that no other president in the contemporary history of Mexico has exercised, describing all those who disagree with his proposals as traitors to the country, an inadmissible folly in a president who does not hesitate to break, distance himself or even sometimes insulting, not only his opponents but also his business partners, businessmen and foreign governments, the use of Congress to expeditiously (and as a way of compensating for the defeat in the constitutional reform) a nationalization of lithium that, in reality already belonged to the nation and it is not being exploited nor does the country have real possibilities today to do so from the public sector.

No one should be surprised: in all the crises of his political life, the current president has opted for flight forward, has never made a self-criticism, has never accepted a mistake, has not extended a hand to his opponents to reach agreements, except those that he himself imposes. This is how it was in the elections for governor in Tabasco or in 2006 when he seemed to want to ratify that slogan that he was a danger to Mexico instead of seeking to place himself in the center: that was when he lost that election, because of his own mistakes, not because of fraud. some.

On occasions, this flight forward, without measuring consequences, allowed him some short-term successes in his time as opposition leader, but also strategic defeats, especially now that he has not assumed, after almost four years in power, that his role it is another: it is that of a president who must govern for all, without understanding that having won an election does not give him the license to do what he wants, ignoring institutional checks and balances.

But that is not the most serious thing: what is truly serious is that in this tumult of disqualifications and polarization, the true, very serious problems that the country is experiencing today are being ignored, hidden or ignored.

Let’s start with security and within it violence against women and femicides. The case of the young Debanhi has served as a catalyst for the lawsuits that have been accumulating for months: the numbers are brutal, ten women are murdered every day in the country, no one knows for sure the number of missing girls and women, the femicides only in this month of April will be around 300, the number of women murdered in 2022 will be, following the current trend, around 3,500.

It is inevitable to go back to the time of the dead women in Juárez, with the enormous difference that now some points like Nuevo León explode, but in reality we are talking about generalized violence. 22 states in the country have activated the gender alert and none does anything, neither does the federal government. And we’re not just talking about murders: the way girls, young women, and women are killed is usually brutal: always abused, dismembered, put in bags, thrown away like garbage.

As in those years in Juárez, the issue seemed to the authorities, local and federal, as a simple consequence of the general violence, women are held responsible for going out, for how they dress, for going to parties, they disappear because they go out of girlfriends.

And there is no program, no policy, no strategy that tries to curb current violence and prevent future violence. There is not even a humanitarian gesture: if you compare the hours that the president has dedicated to talking about Carlos Loret de Mola, also violating his basic rights to privacy, compared to the time he has dedicated to femicides, or even in this conjuncture to the case of Debanhi, it is possible to have the true dimension of the government’s lack of interest.

The economy, meanwhile, is at a critical juncture. We have lost, because we never got on it, the car of post-pandemic recovery, because we close ourselves more and more to investments, to new production cycles, to clean energy and even to global trends, to try to return, in vain, to the 1960s, to policies, proposals and visions from more than half a century ago. Inflation is beginning to be at levels that make it more difficult to manage every day because it is also combined with economic stagnation. We don’t have gas, but we are going to squander more than 300 billion pesos in gasoline subsidies, that is, in an indirect gas and a subsidy that paradoxically supports those who have the most. Investments are paralyzed. The foreign image of Mexico on the ground, with the presidential reluctance to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Relations with our main trading partners, the United States, Canada and the European Union, and within it with Spain, are at their worst moment in a long time.

This atmosphere of tension, intolerance and distance ends up being reflected in the government structure, in a team more divided than ever, with internal confrontations in almost all areas, with a collapsing attorney general’s office and before which the president does not make a decision. some.

A president alone, angry, stubborn in an ideological agenda far from reality and without viable interlocutors both with himself and with the others, because those he had are no longer there or were added to the bandwagon of rupture. And already, in the fourth year, in the succession process.