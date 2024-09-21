His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, will begin an official visit to the friendly United States of America next Monday, September 23, which is the first of its kind for His Highness since assuming the presidency of the state.

There will be special coverage and continuous follow-up via the Etihad News Centre platforms, and via Abu Dhabi and Emirates channels on Monday, September 23, at 4:00 pm Abu Dhabi time.

