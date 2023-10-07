In a meeting between the presidents of Costa Rica and Panama this Friday, October 6, the leaders addressed the growing migratory flow in the region. So far in 2023, more than 415,000 people have crossed into Panama, breaking a record for the third consecutive year. The challenges faced by migrants, insecurity and damage to the environment have been at the center of an unprecedented meeting on the migration crisis.

The president of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, and his Costa Rican counterpart, Rodrigo Chaves, made an urgent call to the countries of origin, transit and destination, as well as the nations involved and international organizations to address migration in a “pragmatic way.”

The statements emphasized the need to intervene immediately to manage migration flows in an orderly and safe manner for migrants and receiving communities.

📍Darién

I performed together with the President of Costa Rica @RodrigoChavesRan aerial tour of the border region with Colombia, specifically over the communities receiving irregular migrants from South America, who enter our country irregularly.🇵🇦🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/7ZlcgmmOp6 — Nito Cortizo (@NitoCortizo) October 6, 2023



Both leaders called for a meeting of heads of state in the region on October 22, promoted by Mexico, with the participation of all relevant countries. The objective is “to achieve effective results in the short and long term.”

Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo (R) and his Costa Rican counterpart Rodrigo Chaves watch the arrival of migrants at the Migrant Reception Station in Lajas Blancas, Darién province, Panama, on October 6, 2023. The jungle Darién, on the border with Colombia, has become a corridor for migrants from South America trying to reach the United States through Central America and Mexico. © AFP – Roberto Cisneros

The presidents also invited their counterparts to visit the Darien region to understand the severity of the humanitarian crisis. Both leaders shared shocking stories about the dangers of crossing the Darien jungle.

During their tour, the leaders flew over areas such as Río Tres Bocas, Canaán Membrillo and Bajo Chiquito, communities used by migrants on their route through the Darién jungle. They also inspected the Lajas Blancas Immigration Reception Station to better understand the migratory movement in the region.

Economic insecurity, political unrest, violence and climate change are driving record numbers of migrants to leave their home countries, according to UN experts. At the same time, the lifting of border restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic has encouraged migration.

Most migrants ultimately head to the southern border of the United States, where they hope the Joe Biden administration will grant them asylum. But many of those coming from the Caribbean and South America first have to cross the Darien Gap, the only interruption in the Pan-American Highway that runs uninterrupted from Alaska to the southern tip of Argentina.

A call to affected countries

The president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, called on the Government of Colombia, which is a previous step before entering the Darién jungle, to help identify people who could be accepted in the United States according to regulations. immigration from that country.

The Costa Rican president emphasized the need to make joint political decisions from Canada to Ecuador to “avoid disorder and chaos in the region.” The crisis has reached an unprecedented point: so far in 2023, more than 415,000 irregular migrants, mostly Venezuelans, have crossed the Darien jungle, according to Panamanian authorities.

Costa Rica, which is also a transit country for migrants, declared a state of emergency on September 26 due to a significant increase in the number of people crossing its territory. For Central American countries it became an unprecedented migration crisis and they announced these measures and their determination to address this crisis.

For its part, the United States implemented a new policy in May to deter illegal crossings, including deportations and re-entry bans. While these measures initially reduced the rate of border crossings by 70%, an increase in the number of migrants arriving at the border with Mexico has recently been observed, suggesting that the initial deterrent effect may be fading.

The migration crisis in the Central American region reaches record levels

According to official data from the Panamanian Government and the International Organization for Migration, more than 400,000 people crossed the Darién until September. This represents almost double the figure recorded in all of 2022.

According to UNICEF reports, this figure includes more than 60,000 children and babies. Furthermore, in September alone, the number of crossings increased by 20% compared to the previous month, a period that saw record figures with more than 82,000 crossings.

The majority of migrants who cross this dangerous jungle are of Venezuelan origin, although they also include people from Ecuador, Haiti and other countries in Latin America and the Middle East, according to the Ministry of Security of Panama.

A migrant woman looks on as migrants heading to the United States wait at the Migrant Reception Station in Lajas Blancas, Darien province, Panama, September 23, 2023. © REUTERS – Aris Martinez

Previously, to address this crisis, Panama implemented measures in an attempt to stop the increase in migration. These include the deportation of people with criminal records and the reduction of the period of stay for some tourists in the country. The United States, Panama and Colombia launched a two-month joint program in April to address irregular migration.

Amid these challenges, some African, Cuban and Haitian migrants have chosen to fly to Nicaragua as a way to avoid the dangers of the Darien Gap.

Migrants are photographed upon arrival at the Migrant Reception Station in Lajas Blancas, Darién province, Panama, on October 6, 2023. The Darién jungle, on the border with Colombia, has become a corridor for migrants coming from South America trying to reach the United States through Central America and Mexico. © AFP – Roberto Cisneros

The migration crisis in the Central American region is a major problem that requires immediate attention and collaboration between countries, the Government of Panama has repeatedly said. As the region’s leaders seek solutions, the safety and well-being of migrants remains a concern amid this humanitarian challenge.

With Reuters, AP and local media