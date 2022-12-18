Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced that he would watch the upcoming final in his country, and would not leave for Qatar to attend it personally.

“Like millions of my countrymen, I will enjoy the World Cup Final at home,” Fernandez wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

He added, “I will live this wonderful moment as I have done so far with my people,” adding, “We will give our best on the field among our wonderful fans on the stands.”

Fernandez is known to be a fan of the Argentinos Juniors team, which introduced soccer legend Diego Maradona.

On the other hand, French President Emmanuel Macron left Saturday afternoon for Qatar, accompanied by his wife Brigitte, to attend the final match, according to the Elysee announced.

Macron had attended the semi-final match, Wednesday, in which France defeated Morocco, from the stadium as well.