The general public readily associates it with the solemn announcement, on the steps of the Élysée, of new governments or ministerial reshuffles. Behind the microphone, in his austere costume, the secretary general lists the names, refraining from any comment. However, its function is far from being reduced to protocol. At least since 1958. It is on this date, in fact, that General De Gaulle gives this adviser his real political dimension. From now on, he must be “in the center of everything, in the know of everything”, in the words of the founder of the Fifth Republic. In front of Joseph Beauregard’s camera, seven former secretary generals of the Élysée Palace lift a corner of the veil on their role shrouded in mystery and bring a new look at French political life. Over the course of the testimonies, we discover or rediscover the underside of some major major cases, such as the release of Bulgarian nurses under Nicolas Sarkozy, in 2007. An episode in which Claude Guéant will play a leading role. The secretary general can sometimes initiate changes in direction. Jean-Louis Bianco thus claims to have intervened personally with François Mitterrand to push for the integration of democratic objectives into the African policy of France. This will give the speech of La Baule, in 1990. The secretary general is obviously at the forefront of all crises, in particular when the country is struck by terrorism. The documentary also deals with more intimate aspects of the life of presidents, with however the necessary distance: break-ups, weddings, health tests … It gives to feel, finally, a little of the atmosphere of end of reign. But its richness is also its weak point: the succession of figures and anecdotes does not make a story. We would have liked to perceive more the point of view of the director and that of his co-author, the political scientist Vincent Martigny, to whom we owe in particular a fascinating essay (1) on the “leaders” in democracy.