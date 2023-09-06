The crusade that the president maintains against the “rotten” Judiciary and in favor of a reform of the judiciary that he cannot undertake due to lack of votes in the Legislative, has gone up another step by incorporating a new section in the Mañanera where names are indicated and surnames to judges who have made apparently controversial decisions: the one in Guanajuato that exonerated a recycling company from paying 1,500 million pesos to the tax system, the one that reduced the prison in Aguascalientes that the criminals had already accepted, who did not link the process to a person investigated, the one who has so many or how many acquittals or that other from Puebla who ruled that there was no intention to kill three policemen because the projectiles hit the patrol car, among other examples. Corrupt or not, this public exhibition of the judicial task, as is done with journalists on Wednesdays, raises criticism among legal experts, who disagree with the form and substance. The form does not seem adjusted to a Rule of Law; the fund, useless for what is intended, unless it is only a question of carrying out a political campaign.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador repeats day after day, this Tuesday also, that the renewal of the Judiciary is “urgent” so that judges and magistrates are elected by the people with “their accurate instinct”, because they will know their background, what is what they have done before, etc. “Why is the municipal president, deputies, governors and even the president or president elected and not the magistrates?”, the president asked himself. The professor of Constitutional Law at UNAM Fernando Serrano Migallón responded to questions from this newspaper: “The Executive and Legislative powers must be elected, because they represent the people, but the Judiciary is a technical power with objective criteria that must be incorporated to the best and most honest to practice efficiently, as in Europe, where their selection depends on legal peers. It is one thing for them to be proposed by politicians and approved by Congresses and another for the popular vote. Democracy is the elected political power, but the people could not determine who are the best doctors or engineers”, he explains.

Serrano Migallón does not believe that this will serve to end corruption, but “on the contrary”: “It would increase,” he says. “Practical politics in Mexico is most corrupt and passing the election of judges into the hands of the parties would be fatal; who is going to nominate them? Well, the politicians. In the United States, local judges are elected and politics intervenes. Those who apply even compromise with the big power mafias to be able to reach the position”, affirms this expert.

That justice needs a good review is not doubted by Constitutionalist lawyer Ana Laura Magaloni, who acknowledges that in local spheres “the interference of governors is tremendous, as well as the practice of litigants to buy and sell sentences is rooted”. but he believes that López Obrador errs in the diagnosis and in the solution and that his stubbornness to change the system is only a political matter. “The model for the appointment of ministers is neither the problem nor the origin of judicial corruption, the most numerous examples of which occur at the local level. What the president is proposing is not a discussion about a reform, but a confrontation with Justice, and that is very delicate, because the Court represents a counterweight to political power and is the last arbiter, who must resolve this conflict. It is, therefore, an extreme conflict, there is no one who can pacify it”, warns Magaloni.

The president is the one who proposes the ministers of the Court, recalls the expert in Constitutional Law Javier Martín Reyes, and the Senate approves them by a majority of two-thirds of the House. “Obrador made four proposals and two ministers have behaved very independently, [Juan Luis González] alcantara and [Margarita] Ríos Farjat”, maintains this UNAM professor. He considers that the public exhibition that the president makes of certain local judges these days “serves him to support his strategy and promote the reform whose center is the Supreme Court, where matters that affect him are settled.” In this court, the great reforms that the president sought, such as the transfer of the National Guard to military command or the modifications of the INE, as well as the affairs of the Transparency Institute, among others, have been stopped. López Obrador will have to wait for a new majority in Congress if he wants to change the Constitution to proceed with these reforms. “That is the problem, that the president does not like the rulings that emanate from the Court,” says Martín Reyes. And he believes that pointing out the names and surnames of local judges in his Mañaneras would not be debatable, “because disagreeing with the judges and their sentences is legitimate and should be something open, if it were not for the fact that López Obrador does not provide the necessary evidence of corruption. If there are, they must be documented and punished and remove whoever is corrupt, ”he says.

“To judge whether there is corruption or not, the case must be known, but it cannot be aired like this [en la Mañanera]. If there is no data, we are again facing the same problem, the politicization of justice, which is also very aggressive”, Magaloni maintains.

The public exposure of certain professionals in the morning conferences will certainly influence the daily work of the thousands of judges in the country, but perhaps not in the desired direction. “There are those who will be intimidated and those who will be fooled, but if corruption is interested for economic reasons, I do not think they will be intimidated by what is said about them” in the morning conference, says Serrano Migallón. His colleague Martín Reyes believes, however, that a situation like this can generate an inhibiting effect on the judges of first instance, since they have fewer guarantees than those of the Supreme Court.

Martín Reyes knows that “prisons are full of innocent people, poor people, people in pretrial detention without trial”; He also knows that prosecutors do not always do their job well, which can later lead to controversial sentences by judges, but he believes that to achieve independence and efficiency, working and security conditions are needed that are not always available. “After all, they are people of flesh and blood and they are receiving brutal attacks.”

