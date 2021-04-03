Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

At five and 45 minutes tomorrow evening, “Sunday”, the youth of Al-Ahly will meet Sharjah at the Khorfakkan club hall, in the final of the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, which is the third final between the two teams in the last 168 days, a match with many records that each team strives for Achieving them, especially as the two teams impose themselves on the game in recent years, with the level and titles they offer, locally and in the Gulf.

Shabab Al-Ahly seeks to achieve a new record as the most crowned team in the championship, and to add the 13th historic title since the first victory in the season (1986-1987).

Sharjah plans to regain the cup, which has been absent from the club’s treasuries for 11 years, and add a ninth historic title, since it won the first edition title in the 1977-1978 season, and is the final of the second night also within 23 days of the current season, after they met last March in the final of the League Championship. The year for the men’s stage, in which the “Knights” needed in their journey to win the title, to win a third decisive match, with a score of 81-70, especially since the two teams exchanged victories in the home and away matches, with the victory of Al-Ahly youth from 82-69, and the success of “Al-Malik” in response Think of it as a return 72-70.

The current cup competition system stipulated that its matches be held on neutral ground, with a knockout system, to serve the draw for the Sharjah and Shabab Al-Ahly teams, by qualifying directly for the quarter-finals, as they were the champions and runners-up of last season’s league, before “Dubai Knights” succeeded in making his way to the final. By winning the quarter-finals over Al-Bataeh with a score of 80-77, and he followed it in the golden square by eliminating Al-Nasr, the holder of the last edition title, by winning 77-66, in a role that witnessed at the same time the success of “Al-Malik” in scoring the biggest result in the competition by beating Bani Yas in the semi-final By 109-62, then beat Al-Jazira 97-55 in the quarter-finals.

Tonight, each team depends on an elite group of national team players and foreign professionals, as the Italian Giorgio Valli, coach of Al-Ahly youth, relies on the services of the four brothers, Saeed and Mohamed Mubarak, Muhammad and Ahmed Abdel-Latif, next to the national team’s pivot player Qais Omar, and the two dangerous wings on the three-pointers Talal Salem And Khalil’s successor, and behind them is the American playmaker Brandon Trish, who has an average of 24 points per game, and the German national team’s pivot, Mike Zacker (210 cm), who actively contributed to the final of the league in providing for the defenses of the Al-Ahly youth basket.

On the other hand, the national coach, Abdul Hamid Ibrahim, relies on the services of internationals Jassim Muhammad, Omar Khaled, Mubarak Khalifa, the two youth team stars Mahmoud Wassim and Asad Mahmoud, and behind them the American Taylor Wilkerson, who previously won with “the King” in the Gulf Champions League double. 2018 and 2019, as well as the 2019-2020 league title, countryman and playmaker Mike Ivira.