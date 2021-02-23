Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the activities of the tenth edition of the three-star championship of His Highness the President of the State, organized by the Equestrian and Racing Federation, will start on the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club field, under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation. Sponsored by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and “Longines”, sponsor of the Emirates Jumping League, for the ninth year in a row.

The tournament’s activities take place over a period of four days, starting with veterinary procedures for the participating horses, and their competitions are held from Wednesday to Friday, and consist of six three-star competitions, with a total prize pool of 219,500 euros, and concluding with the two-round championship cup competition, with prizes of 95,000 euros.

And coincides with the main event, an international championship in the one-star category for junior jumping horses of three runs, with prizes totaling 65,000 dirhams, and two international competitions for riders from the “Juniors” category, with prizes of 30,000 dirhams, and the same for cubs’ riders with prizes totaling 25,000 dirhams. .

Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, for the second time in a row, hosts the three-star championship activities and competitions on its sandy field, and it is the first time that the championship is organized with a 3-star rating, due to the Corona pandemic and the complexities of riders’ travel and horse deportation around the world, after nine sessions in which the championship was held. With a 5-star rating.

The Equestrian and Racing Federation is keen to organize the championship in support and support for many of the UAE jockeys for jumping hurdles, and the riders who chose to continue their activity in the sport of jumping with a large number of jumping horses on the land of the Emirates, especially the riders who have small jumping horses, and are still in the process of training and preparation And equipping, through their affiliation to equestrian clubs and centers and their participation in its regular seasonal program, which is full of local and international competitions, and the advantages and benefits that riders and riders receive from both junior and cubs’ categories, and their acquisition of more contact experience, and compete with other jumping jockeys from countries around the world.

The Equestrian and Racing Federation and the International Equestrian Federation seek to present a distinguished championship that includes the best international jockeys to provide a distinguished performance in the championship, which is held on the land of the Emirates for the tenth time, wishing all the riders success in achieving their aspirations of participating in the championship, and the international competitions that coincide with it for both groups. Cubs and junior riders, and the international championship for the one-star classification for junior horses, which are finding great interest in international jumping tournaments organized by equestrian clubs and centers in the Emirates.