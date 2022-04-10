Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The curtain came down on the junior competitions in the Jujitsu Cup of His Highness the President of the State, which was held on Friday and Saturday at Ju-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City. It witnessed strong competitions and a large crowd.

Yesterday evening, a ceremony was held to crown the winners and winners of the title and the first three places, in the presence of Muhammad Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Jujitsu Federation, and a number of representatives of the federation, partners and clubs.

The final round of competitions witnessed the participation of Sharjah martial sports clubs, Al Ain, Al Wahda, Al Wasl and Palms Sports Academy Team 777, who competed strongly with the open belt system.

In the boys’ category, Al Ain Club managed to win the title after beating Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club, which came second, and Palms Sports Academy “Team 777” won third place.

In the girls’ category, Palms Sports Academy “Team 777” won the title, surpassing Sharjah for Self-Defense Sports, which finished runner-up, and Al Wahda Academy in third place.

Fahd Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation, expressed his admiration for the strong performance shown by the players in the tournament, and the spirit of determination, determination and desire to win and represent clubs and academies in the best possible way.

Al Shamsi explained that the reason behind the high level of performance of players and players is due to the sustainability of work and diligence in training and adherence to a healthy diet, as well as benefiting from the continuous participation in tournaments and the availability of periodic contact opportunities, as well as the availability of ingredients and facilities in clubs and academies and under the full supervision of the best training devices.

Al Shamsi pointed out the importance of His Highness the President’s Jujitsu Cup with its new system, in enhancing the readiness of players and refining their talents, especially that it is held in the open belt system to allow the exchange of experiences between players of varying levels, which is reflected in the quality of performance.

Al Shamsi pointed out that the new system adopted by the tournament in separating the youth and adult competitions, supports the efforts of the Federation to develop tournaments that contribute to the advancement of the young age stages as the mainstay for qualifying talents for the national teams. He said: “It is very important to work on expanding the base of young practitioners and enhancing their performance, which plays a pivotal role in producing and preparing talents in order to build a generation capable of continuing the march of achievements for the homeland in various forums.”

Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club, confirmed that the club’s achievement by reaching the podium for the President’s Cup for Ju-Jitsu reflects the success of the strategic plan adopted in accordance with the vision of the Sharjah Sports Council, which keeps pace with the efforts of the Federation in spreading the culture of defense sports. Al Nafs, led by Ju-Jitsu, noting that the boys and girls’ teams’ arrival together to the junior final is a remarkable achievement that motivates the players and technical staff to do more work to continue excellence in the future.

Khwaiter Al Dhaheri, Board Member of Al Ain Sports Games Company, Supervisor of Individual Games, expressed his pride in the achievement of Al Ain youth and their winning of the most expensive local titles, stressing that the players, after getting second place last season, resolved to double the effort to achieve victory and victory, which is What has been achieved today, thanks to their dedication and great keenness to turn the dream into a reality.

Shamsa Al-Amri, player of the Palms Sports Academy “Team 777”, who won the women’s title with her team, expressed her joy, noting that achieving the title of the President of the State Jujitsu Cup is a great achievement that confirms that the academy team is the most prominent on the local scene, and that the players must be keen on stay on top.

Al-Amri added: We fought difficult matches, because all the teams are close in level and have the ingredients to win, but we were armed with determination, determination, and goal setting, and we listened carefully to the directions of the technical staff.

In turn, Obeid Al Ketbi, Al Ain FC player, crowned with his team in the junior category, confirmed his happiness at achieving this achievement, which came as a result of continuous work, continuous training and focus in all fights.

Al Ketbi explained that Al Ain Club deserved to win the title, especially that it succeeded in overcoming all the participating teams, pointing out that the Sharjah Self-Defense Club performed a heroic performance and was a strong competitor.