Abu Dhabi (Union)

Tomorrow, “Monday”, Wellington Racecourse in Ostend, Belgium, will host the seventh stop of the 29th edition of His Highness the President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, amid the participation of a strong group of elite Arab horses, in an important challenge meeting that reflects the event’s status and global value.

The prestigious Cup series enjoys the attention and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, in support of encouraging the acquisition and care of purebred Arabian horses, and raising their status in all countries of the world, as an extension of the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God be pleased with him. rich it up

The Belgian station is the fifth in Europe after France, Italy, Poland and Sweden, and the seventh in total, after its second station was held in America, and Tunisia witnessed the hosting of the first Arab tours, where 11 horses participate in the Belgian summit meeting, in an upcoming confrontation, in which the best Arab horse stables meet in Belgium and Europe in general, in the 1800-meter race in the third category for horses aged four years and over.

The Belgium race brings together the champions of the previous stations of the Gallic Cup, and the Arab horse races in Europe, where the participants of the Italy 2022 and Netherlands 2021 stations lead the horse “Jarf”, next to the horse “Arion”, the champion of the Belgian station 2021, descended from the descendants of “Dahes x Qais de Ghazal Bint Dorman” “And they return to the owner Hayef bin Muhammad Al-Qahtani, under the supervision of coach Bernard Jean Francou, as the jockey Jarf Ekim Jean Bernard is led, while Arion is running the race under the leadership of William Mongell, and the list also includes “Freddie Bay”, the champion of Germany 2020 station descended from the descendants of “” TM Fred Texas x Fia Hippolyte, for owner and trainer Gerard Zwetlev and under the leadership of jockey Tyson Sophie, in addition to the champion of the Jump Stallions Cup for Arabian horses, the mare “Miss de Bancher” (Dahis x Farah de Bancher) in the race that was held in March in Belgium, and sponsored by the Smou Festival Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan International Arabian Horse, owned by owner and trainer Timo Kersmaker, and led by jockey Genty Marine.

The list of participants also includes “Zarka DI”, the champion of the 2021 Wathba Stallions Cup race, and the horse is descended from (AF Al Bahar x Sheva) to the owner and coach Johan Versterbein, and under the leadership of jockey Jorico Bogerts, and “Picasso T” descended from (Maghadir X Peppa T) ) for the owner SBM Horse Racing, under the supervision of coach Suzanne Postema, and led by the jockey Adria de Varese, and “Seraphine de Bancher” from the descendants of (Seraphine Do x Farah de Bancher), for the owner Anne Expected Race and under the supervision of coach Machelsen ME and led by the jockey Beech Alexander, “Tex DE” from the offspring of (Maghadir x Fawzia) for the owner and coach Johan Versterben, led by jockey Dehens Kristof, and “Zeji DE” (AF Al Bahr x Froda DE) for the owner and coach Johan Versterben, and led by jockey Belkin Seppi, and “Fd Lardos” is from the offspring of (Jusco de Cai x Alpha de Lardos) of the owner, Miner Philip, and the supervision of coach John de Meul, and the leadership of the jockey Bruce Stephen, and “Quinchala” descended from the descendants of (Al-Mamoun Munlo x Al-Ramtha Bint Amer) of the owner Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, under the supervision of coach Gian de Meul and led by jockey Dandegen Ole.

For his part, Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee for the President’s Cup Series for Arabian Horses, said: We stress the importance and role of the Belgian station in support of the success of the annual racing agenda. The distinguished races that are held in the most prestigious European and international tracks, and the large participation of the elite of the purebred Arabian horses in Belgium, reflect the value of the event, its global reputation and its importance for owners, breeders, trainers and jockeys in Europe.

He added: The Belgian leg race represents a real extension and an exemplary image of the strength of the strong relations and ties with Belgium, and also indicates the prestigious reputation of the UAE and its great global position, in light of the support, attention and follow-up of the wise leadership, in all aspects of cooperation with all countries of the world.

For his part, Faisal Al-Rahmani, General Supervisor of the President’s Cup Series for Arabian Horses, praised the presence of the champion horses again, and the distinguished participation in the Belgian station race, which represents an important extension of the status and heritage of the precious cup among owners, breeders and elite Arab horses in Europe, and their great interest in confirming Their presence and participation strongly in our races in all tracks.

He said: Reaching this advanced stage and consolidating the prestigious position of the precious cup comes in light of the good vision and generous care of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, who has a leading role in the successes of all our global races, following his continuous directives to provide the best races. And the incentives for owners and breeders in the countries of the world to take an interest in the Arabian horse, and to reach the highest international ranks through the precious cup portal.