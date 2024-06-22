Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Tomorrow, Sunday, the San Siro Racecourse in the Italian city of Milan will host the third leg of the His Highness the President of the State Cup series for purebred Arabian horses, in its 31st edition, which continues its distinguished presence in the international horse racing scene.

The expensive cup races are held with the support and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, with the aim of sustaining the model plans of the UAE, and upholding the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless him. His wealth is in encouraging and caring for the purebred Arabian horse, and raising its status in all countries of the world, as it is an authentic legacy of the national heritage process.

The Italian station witnesses the participation of a distinguished group of elite Arabian horse studs in Italy and Europe, in the race, which is held for a distance of 2000 metres, in the second category designated for horses aged four years and above. The list of participating horses includes: “Abu Di Gallura, Al Riffa, and Al Tijani.” Vdc, du di galura, dubinolis, gendor de bozols, sca di ligele, zefiro di chia».

The list of champions of the President’s Cup races for Arabian horses in Italy since the beginning of their journey includes: “Fazza Al-Khalidiya” 2018 for Al-Khalidiya Stables, “Akoya” 2019 for owner Landgood Waterland, “Jazma Athba” 2020 for Athba Racing Stud, “Hayan” 2021 for Yas Racing Management. Al-Khail, “Jarif” 2022 and 2023 by Hayef bin Muhammad Al-Qahtani.

For his part, Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, said: “With the support and interest of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, the Italy station has succeeded in It rises to the advanced ranks in international racing, and has been able to confirm its worth every year in terms of large participation and important benefit from owners and breeders, in addition to the wide media resonance it enjoys.”

He added: “We affirm that His Highness’s support and pioneering role brought about a qualitative shift in the journey of the Arabian horse on the global level, until the precious cup and its historical journey became a distinguished extension of the UAE’s leadership and its continuous sponsorship of Arabian horse races, expressing his pride and pride in the continuous successes witnessed by each station of the precious cup races.” .

He continued: “We are pleased with the great turnout of participation by the elite of Italian and European horse studs in the race of the third leg of the precious cup after France and Tunisia. We are also proud and proud of the continuation of the message and goals of the precious cup rounds in accordance with the approved and ambitious plans to elevate the Arabian horse, elevate its status, and encourage its acquisition and breeding.”