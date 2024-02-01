Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

With the support and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club will host the His Highness the President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, for the first category, for a distance of 2,200 meters, in its 31st edition, on Saturday, February 17, as part of a program season.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan directed that the prizes for the His Highness the President of the State Cup for purebred Arabian horses for the first category be increased to a total of 4.5 million dirhams, an increase of two million dirhams.

More than 100 horses are expected to participate in 7 rounds in various categories and distances during the event, which is considered one of the largest participations in purebred Arabian horse races at the Abu Dhabi Racecourse. The His Highness the President of the State’s Cup for Purebred Horses also takes the lead in the evening’s races, as the first half begins according to the championship program at exactly It's 4:30 pm UAE time.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, launched the His Highness the President’s Cup Championship for purebred Arabian horses for the first time in 1994, out of his keenness to highlight the importance of purebred Arabian horses and celebrate them at the local and global levels.

For his part, Engineer Ali Al Shaibah, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, praised the wise leadership’s constant support and interest in purebred Arabian horses, which is important in developing their races, raising their status and developing them to international levels.

He stated: “The His Highness the President’s Cup Championship reflects the unique spirit of equestrian sport, which is a platform that contributes to enhancing the status of purebred Arabian horses, and their high meanings related to the values ​​of our society, as well as our firm commitment to promoting the rich heritage of its races, as the owners push the best horses, led by The elite of riders in a race during which everyone is looking to win the lofty title.''

He added: “We are proud to organize and host this tournament that is dear to everyone’s hearts, and we wish success to all participants, and an exciting follow-up for attendees and racing fans.”

The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club was established in 1976, based on the inspiring dream of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club quickly emerged as a dynamic force in the world of Arab equestrian sports, which initially appeared as a haven for majestic creatures and purebred horses, but it developed into A premier venue for exclusive and important events, the vibrant racecourse opened to the public in 1980 and underwent a significant transformative renovation in 1994, including a state-of-the-art grass track and floodlights for night racing, cementing the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club's position as a symbol of the sport associated with the Sheikh's legacy. Zayed and his future thinking.