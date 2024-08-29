Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Russian Republic of Tatarstan will host the eighth leg of the 31st edition of the President of the UAE Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses on Friday, at the Kazan International Equestrian Track, which is hosting the prestigious Cup race for the second year in a row.

The Grand Cup series is held with the support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and His Highness’s great interest in developing the Arabian horse racing industry and supporting Arabian horse owners and breeders in all countries of the world, based on the UAE’s constant keenness to preserve the progress of Arabian horses and raise their status in all international tracks.

The Russian Station race brings together the elite of Arabian horses representing the best horse stables in Russia, to compete for the title of the race, which is held in the first category over a distance of 1800 meters, for horses aged four years and above. The list of horses includes a distinguished group, former champions and famous names that aspire to confirm their presence in Kazan.

The participating list includes 15 horses, including: the horse “Sahir”, the champion of last year’s edition and the 2021 edition, descended from (Nizam – Jezebel bint Dorman), owned by Mardukhovich Edward, in addition to the horse “Lejuneur”, the champion of the 2022 edition, descended from (Carmel De Faust – Lisita bint Diligence) owned by Bokhtoyarov Valentin, supervised by trainer Yurchenko Vasily, and led by jockey Kabushev Mezabek, “Tawfiq” (General – Rolly Polly bint Valina Des Fabrices) owned by Chakshov, supervised by trainer Semenov Sultan, and led by jockey Olubiev Hamzat. The list also includes a distinguished group of Arabian horses that are preparing to achieve excellence and surprise in the expensive cup race.

Faisal Al Rahmani, General Supervisor of the President’s Cup Arabian Horse Racing Series, said: “We are pleased to continue the series of the precious cup races in international tracks, with the organization of the eighth station in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, specifically at the Kazan International Racecourse, which hosted the precious cup race last year, amidst a large audience, wonderful atmosphere, and distinguished organization. We also confirm that the support and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan has a great impact on the successes of our international races, and enhances the plans for the development and excellence of Arabian horses globally.”

“We are proud of the distinguished Emirati-Russian partnership that has extended for the seventh consecutive year, and the successes and dazzling images it represents, and the great motivations for the continuity and continuity of this prominent event, in light of the great interaction from the base of Arabian horse owners and breeders, the large public and diplomatic presence, and the wide media coverage. Its presence also reflects the utmost importance in our annual racing agenda, in light of the availability of all the important components, in line with our ambitious plans and goals to encourage and motivate owners and breeders to raise and acquire Arabian horses, raise their production levels, and provide ideal opportunities for everyone to interact and participate in our annual races, expressing his pride in the large and wide participation by the elite of owners and breeders in the precious cup race, which confirms its great importance and prestigious position among the elite of Russian horse studs,” he added.