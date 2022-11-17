They spend their lives chasing what ultimately destroys them. Florestan.

After Sunday’s march, which exceeded the forecasts of organizers and the government, President López Obrador announced yesterday that he will lead a march to celebrate his first four years as president.

And he corrected his Monday estimate when he estimated between fifty and sixty thousand participants and that the day before Martí Batres, on behalf of the government of Mexico City, had reduced it to ten or twelve thousand, when neither of the two calculations came close. not even close to reality.

And they did not come so close, that yesterday López Obrador said that after collecting opinions from the people who want us to march -I do not know how he did that survey from his palace without going out into the street-, he announced that he was canceling the evening rally on Thursday 1 and he called for the march that the people asked him for on Sunday the 27th, which he will lead from the Column of Independence to the Zócalo so that from that place of his successes as an opponent, he will give his fourth anniversary speech and government achievements.

This is, without a doubt, the best measurement of the monumental march on Sunday, which was never expected and that is why the president’s response that with his government and party apparatus, will flood Reforma and burst the Zócalo.

But neither will he have the authenticity, spontaneity and legitimacy of the citizen on Sunday against his political-electoral reform, nor of those he led, from the opposition, in the protests against his illegal impeachment in 2005.

But times change circumstances and power to people.

This is not that Mexico, nor is this López Obrador that one.

Today he is the government and the opposition is the one that took to the streets on Sunday.

It is the same, President, but in reverse.

And that’s the factor.

remnants

1. CHARGED.- The first sign of the ruling party in the 27-N march was given by Claudia Sheinbaum who yesterday described it as historic. And I wonder: How to call historical an event that has not happened and that is organized by the government in support of the same government? What will his courtiers say? Well, it is the epiphany of the 4-T;

2. DEALERS.- One of the signals that the president will send is that of his companions in the march. If we go to the background and preferences, Claudia Sheinbaum will go next to her, because it is in her territory, Mexico City and, if so, Adán Augusto López Hernández would have to go on the other side. It will be interesting to see where he places Marcelo Ebrard and the same Ricardo Monreal who was the first to announce that he would accompany him; Y

3. ARROGANCE.- Rosario Piedra rejected the appointment of the Senate to fulfill her constitutional obligation to appear before this legislative body. She said that she was very busy and that, in addition, they would send her a format and modalities for her attendance in advance. Thus the madness in the stellar times of the 4-T.

See you tomorrow, but in private.