The list of presidential candidates, with a real possibility of electoral competition, has already begun to decline. If we start from the fact that there will only be two major political forces in the 2024 race, one under the banner of the Fourth Transformation and another from the opposition bloc, at this time the number of presidential candidates was reduced to only six people.

On the front that integrates the 4T, Claudia Sheinbaum, Adam Augusto Lopez and Marcelo EbrardThey would be the finalists. Ricardo Monreal and Gerardo Fernandez Noronafailed to build their own path to candidacy and can be considered as already discarded. Political decisions are always made with complete pragmatism.

At the moment sheinbaum appears as toecap in the presidential race. His party and a significant number of governors of Brunette, they are openly endorsing it. Without a doubt, Adán Augusto has become plan B of the succession. He will be a candidate, only in case something fails, and at the last minute it is decided to abort the candidacy from Sheinbaum.

The case of Marcelo Ebrard is different. He does not have the full support of the president, and very important groups of his party still show enormous distrust policy. However, Ebrard continues in the presidential race given the possibility that United States interests exert strong pressure on the electoral process in Mexico.

Ebrard would be the answer to external pressure: But it is also an option to control the opposition bloc in case it grows and represents a threat to the 4T candidacy. It is evident that there are also national interest groups that insist on placing Ebrard as the candidate of the opposition parties.

For now, the opposition bloc has very weak presidential candidates. The options are reduced to santiago creel, Lily Tellez and Mauricio Villa. It is also a fact that Jose Angel Gurria, Enrique de la Madrid, Claudia Ruiz Massieu and Beatrice Paredesthey have quite a few abilities, but no real chance of winning the presidency of Mexico.

To the extent that the groups and parties that make up the opposition bloc continue to show signs of internal divisionism, mutual betrayals and little capacity for political organization, the easier it will be to place them as a candidate for one of AMLO’s files, that is, for Marcelo Ebrard. Very important groups of PAN members, PRI members and businessmen would gladly accept this possibility.

So far there are only 6 presidential candidates who are still facing the 2024 electoral scenario: Sheinbaum, López, Ebrard, Creel, Téllez and Vila. As time passes, their number will be reduced until there are only two left. The question that blows in the wind is will he succeed AMLO nominate all presidential candidates? Reality shows that it has ample possibilities to do so. The opposition remains perplexed and highly disjointed.

