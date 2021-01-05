In the famous book The Presidential Years of the late President Pranab Mukherjee, the President of India has an interesting and shocking revelation about Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. The book claimed that the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru turned down the offer of King Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah (Nepal king Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah) to merge Nepal into India. At the same time, Pranab da has also written that if he was in place of Indira Gandhi, then perhaps she would not have let this opportunity go by hand.In fact, according to a News18 report, in the 11th chapter of former President Pranab Mukherjee’s book ‘The Presidential Years’ under the title ‘My Prime Minister: Different Styles, Different Temperants’, Mukherjee wrote that the place of monarchy in Nepal was replaced by Rana rule After taking it, he suggested to Nehru that Nepal should be made a province of India, but the then Prime Minister rejected the proposal. Pranab da further writes that if Jawaharlal Nehru’s daughter Indira Gandhi had got the opportunity to make Nepal the state of India, she would not have let this opportunity go by hand and would have immediately taken advantage of that opportunity as she did with Sikkim. Was.

… if Indira was in place of Nehru

Nehru dealt with Nepal in a very diplomatic manner, Pranab Mukherjee writes that after the monarchy and Rana rule in Nepal, Nehru played an important role in strengthening democracy. Interestingly, King Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah of Nepal suggested to Nehru that Nepal should be made a province of India. But Nehru declined the offer. He said that Nepal was an independent nation and it should remain so. If Indira Gandhi were in place of Nehru, she might have taken advantage of the opportunity as she did with Sikkim.

‘Every Prime Minister and President has his own way of working’

Expressing his views on former Prime Ministers and Presidents of India, Pranab da mentioned, ‘Every PM has his own style of functioning. Lal Bahadur Shastri took all such decisions which were very different from Nehru. Prime Ministers may have different perceptions even when they come from the same party on issues such as foreign policy, security and internal administration.