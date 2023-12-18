Ahmed Murad (Beirut, Cairo)

The various sectors in Lebanon are witnessing increasing suffering, with the continuing crisis of the presidential vacuum and the serious economic repercussions that accompany it. The pharmaceutical sector is one of the most prominent people affected by the crisis, which is reflected in the scarcity of many types of medicines, the disappearance of some other types, and the spread of smuggled medicines.

Lebanese political analyst, Maysaa Abdel Khaleq, explained that Lebanon is suffering from a complex financial crisis that is considered one of the worst financial crises in the world, resulting in unprecedented economic and living repercussions, including increasing poverty rates to exceed 80%, and the deterioration of the value of the local currency to about 90 thousand. One lira against one dollar, and on the black market it reaches 150 thousand liras, and therefore it was natural for various sectors to be affected by the repercussions of this crisis, most notably the pharmaceutical sector.

Abdel Khaleq said, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that Lebanon suffers from a severe scarcity of hard currencies, and imports most of its needs from abroad in dollars, including medicines, which doubles the pain of patients due to the high treatment bill after a large number of guarantors stopped paying in dollars. High drug prices.

She pointed out that the health and medication security of the Lebanese is facing serious danger in light of the scarcity of medicines and their unprecedented rise in prices due to the Bank of Lebanon’s cessation of providing support for medicines, wheat, and fuel, which has made a large number of Lebanese families unable to secure their daily subsistence of food and medicine.

Joe Salloum, head of the Syndicate of Pharmacists in Lebanon, had previously warned of the dangers of smuggled medicines invading the markets, after they reached 50% of the total local drug consumption, in addition to the decline in drug imports from $900 million in 2021 to $300 million in 2022.

The Lebanese political analyst explained that in the face of this difficult reality, fears are increasing for the health of a large segment of the Lebanese, especially from marginalized groups who are unable to secure their medicines, especially among those who do not have relatives abroad who can provide them with financial support.

For his part, the Lebanese analyst and writer, Youssef Diab, explained that the pharmaceutical sector is suffering from serious repercussions that double the pain of thousands of patients who cannot find money to buy the medicines they need in light of the insane rise in the prices of pharmaceutical products.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health issues an index for the prices of non-subsidized medicines according to the dollar exchange rate in the parallel market, while the selling price is in pounds, and non-subsidized medicines are those whose price is less than 12 thousand pounds and what can be secured through primary health care centers.

Diab said, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that it is unfortunate that the repercussions of the political and economic crises that Lebanon is suffering from extend to sectors that touch the backbone of people’s lives, such as medicine, and therefore work must be done immediately to end the problem of the presidential vacuum, as it is the first step to confront the worsening crises. Then, a government would be formed capable of implementing a reform program that addresses all the crises that the country is suffering from.