Ahmed Murad (Beirut, Cairo)

Lebanon suffers from the repercussions of the “presidential vacuum” crisis, which erupted with the end of former President Michel Aoun’s term and with the end of the constitutional deadline for electing a new president, which ran from September 1 to October 31.

Lebanon entered a presidential vacancy after the House of Representatives failed throughout the constitutional deadline during 10 sessions to agree on a candidate that the parliamentary blocs and political parties agreed upon.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, Lebanese political analyst Youssef Diab stressed the seriousness of the political and economic repercussions of the “presidential vacuum” crisis, which exacerbated the suffering of the Lebanese in light of the insane rise in the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Lebanese pound, the rise in energy and commodity prices, and the scarcity of medicines.

This is the fourth time that Lebanon has entered the presidential vacuum due to sharp differences between the political parties, and this time it came in light of an accelerating economic collapse that the World Bank ranked among the worst in the world in several decades.

Diab made it clear that the continuation of the presidential vacuum would postpone any solution or movement towards ending the economic crisis, which will not be resolved except by electing a neutral president who works to form a real rescue government that can restore Lebanon’s relations with the Arab countries and the international community, and implement reforms that will enable the country to get out of the crisis. .

The presidential vacuum that Lebanon is experiencing coincides with the existence of a caretaker government that is unable to take necessary decisions, especially with regard to implementing political, economic and monetary reforms that the international community sets as a condition for concluding an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to obtain a $3 billion loan.

The Lebanese political analyst emphasized that there are no signs on the near horizon to resolve the “presidential vacuum” crisis, especially since the internal movement is still unable to agree on electing a new president for the country, in addition to the fact that external interference does not exist so far due to the states’ preoccupation with other files. Such as the Ukrainian crisis, and the situations in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Libya.

Youssef Diab ruled out the existence of external movements that would produce a regional and international agreement to elect a new president unless a serious matter occurs that calls for internal agreement, or a regional or international conference is held to resolve the crisis, and then the presidential vacuum will continue, leading to further disintegration in state institutions. It warns of a security situation that may explode at any moment, and may result in social chaos due to the financial and economic crisis.

In turn, the Lebanese analyst and writer, Maysa Abdel-Khalek, explained that the presidential vacuum led to a serious economic collapse, the most prominent of which was the unprecedented collapse of the local currency against the dollar, and the associated high cost of living, which affected most segments of society, especially since the average Poverty exceeded the limits of 82%.

Abdel-Khaleq indicated in statements to Al-Ittihad that the most dangerous of the living and life hardships that the majority of the Lebanese people suffer from are the security concerns associated with the “presidential vacuum” crisis.

The Lebanese analyst called on the political parties to work to reach a radical solution to the crisis of the “presidential vacuum” before the danger escalates, and Lebanon reaches the abyss, expressing her regret that the political parties in Lebanon are waiting for a solution from abroad, calling on them to take the initiative to find a settlement and elect a president acceptable to them. Everyone until the country gets out of this vacuum.