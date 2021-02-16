On March 26, days before the quarantine began, Alberto Fernández said: “If there is something that does not urge me, it is the start of classes, later we will see how we compensate those days. It does not make much sense, it is not smart to put a child on a bus to end up infected. That can wait … No one suffered from receiving a year earlier or a year later, no one to finish a year sooner or later ”.

A few days later, already in April, he affirmed his conviction: “Surely the boys will still not go to school. The schools have developed a distance education system that is not working badly… ”.

In September he repeated: “Opening face-to-face classes is a danger …”.

Last week, at the meeting of the Federal Council of Education, the president stated: “The teaching of classes is for me a priority aspect … Losing a year of education and knowledge is very serious and it is something that we cannot afford ”.

And continued: “There is nothing more beautiful than being able to look a student in the eye … That has been lost with the distance learning method.”

In conclusion: “Without health there is no present and without education there is no future.”

The conceptual cartwheel is clear. But this time it is not a question of being surprised by a characteristic of the presidential speech already known, although it is clear that the tendency to certain verbosity, to forceful definitions and even to slogans (“Without health there is no present and Without education there is no future”) put it many times in brutal evidence.

However, it is clear that This latest change in ideas has urgent political motivations. It is about the desperate attempt to fight the opposition, and especially Rodríguez Larreta, the banner of the care of Education and the importance of returning to the classroom, a claim that grew in all social sectors during 2020 and from which took over the Government of the City.

Reality indicates that if between tomorrow and the beginning of March the students occupy the schools, it will be largely because the election year allows no more mistakes in that sense. And in that scenario, no one wants to be left standing on the path of educational disinterest.

That said, and given the imminence of the scheduled date, the question would be, How much commitment is there in the conviction of going back to schools?

The sequence promises to be uncertain. In addition to complex planning, which includes remodeling of buildings, staggering schedules, and distancing from classrooms, the resistance of union sectors that persist in their proposals is added, and the delay in the vaccination plan that for now has not reached the teachers.

“Only those who have been vaccinated can go”, anticipated Miguel Díaz, secretary general of the Union of Teachers of the Province.

“The vaccine is not required because there is dispensation for those who are in risk groups”, Minister Trotta tried to clarify.

Nobody knows how that difference will be settled.

The low presence of teachers (10% as of Friday) in the testing centers offered by the City is another worrying advance.

In addition to the above, more than 300 schools were included as vaccination sites in the province, which would prevent students from returning there.

Specific problems. In the will to avoid them, it will be possible to discover who is who in the long line of afflicted for education.