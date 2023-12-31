The Presidential Office mourns the late Sheikha Mahra bint Khalid bin Sultan Al Nahyan, mother of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Saeed Al Nahyan, who passed away today, Sunday.

The Presidency Office issued the following statement: “In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful… O reassured soul, return to your Lord, satisfied and pleasing, so enter among My servants and enter My Paradise… God Almighty has spoken the truth… With hearts that believe in God’s will and destiny, the Presidential Office mourns the late Sheikha Mahra bint Khalid bin Sultan. Al Nahyan, the mother of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Saeed Al Nahyan, and the Diwan expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy, asking God Almighty to cover the deceased with his vast mercy and great forgiveness and to inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.