The Presidential Office mourned the late Sheikha Mahra bint Khalid bin Sultan Al Nahyan, mother of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Saeed Al Nahyan, who passed away yesterday.

The Presidency Office issued the following statement: “In the name of God, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.. (O reassured soul, return to your Lord, satisfied and pleasing, so enter among My servants and enter My Paradise.) God Almighty has spoken the truth. With hearts that believe in God’s will and destiny, the Presidential Office mourns the late Sheikha Mahra bint Khalid bin Sultan. Al Nahyan, mother of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Saeed Al Nahyan.

The Diwan expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy, asking God Almighty to cover the deceased with His vast mercy and great forgiveness, and to inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace.