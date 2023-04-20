Plenipotentiary Trutnev said that Admiral Sergei Avakyants was removed from the post of commander of the Pacific Fleet

The Commander of the Pacific Fleet (Pacific Fleet) of the Navy of the Russian Armed Forces, Admiral Sergei Avakyants, was appointed to a new position. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister, presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev, his speech placed in the Telegram channel of the plenipotentiary of the Far Eastern Federal District.

Avakyants will become the head of the headquarters that oversees the centers for military sports training and patriotic education. “This central structure, the headquarters for fulfilling the task set by the president, will be headed by Admiral Avakyants, who until recently commanded the Pacific Fleet,” the vice premier said.

Sergei Avakyants has commanded the Pacific Fleet since 2012. The military rank of “Admiral” was awarded to Avakyants by presidential decree on December 13, 2014. He was awarded the orders “For Naval Merit”, “For Service to the Motherland in the Armed Forces of the USSR”, 3rd class, “For Military Merit”, the medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, 2nd class, and many other medals.

Trutnev did not name the new commander of the strategic formation.