Venezuela will hold the presidential elections on July 28 of this yearannounced this Tuesday the National Electoral Council (CNE), which also provided the most important dates of the schedule that will run until the elections are held.

The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso, announced in a press conference that The board of directors of that organization “unanimously” approved the date of the elections. President Nicolás Maduro is expected to seek re-election for a new six-year term, although the president has not yet formalized his candidacy.

The date is announced this Tuesday, just when 11 years have passed since the death of former president Hugo Chávez.

Photo: EFE/ Rayner Peña R

According to Amoroso, the schedule, which contemplates all the legal and technical constitutional requirements to hold the 2024 presidential elections, states that candidate applications will be received from March 21 to 25.

The official also explained that The electoral campaign, which, on this occasion, will last 21 days, will take place between July 4 and 25.

The calendar also states that there will be a special period for voter registration, both national and international, which will run from March 18 to April 16.

The Venezuelan opponent María Corina Machado.

The chosen date was the one that received the greatest support from political organizations during the consultation process promoted by the National Assembly (Parliament)controlled by Chavismo, including the Somos Venezuela Movement, the closest ally of the ruling PSUV party.

In this way, Venezuela respects the agreement between the Government and the main opposition coalition last October, when they agreed, in Barbados, that the elections would be held in the second half of the year.

Bogota. October 22, 2023. Venezuelan opposition primaries. Photo: Sergio Acero. Time

The ruling party assures that President Nicolás Maduro will seek a third term, although the president has not confirmed his candidacy, while, on the part of the opposition, the one chosen by the majority in the October primaries, María Corina Machado, remains disqualified from serving. popularly elected positions and, therefore, to run for presidential elections.

Former liberal deputy María Corina Machado won the primaries of the main opposition coalition, the Unitary Platform, but On January 26, the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) ratified a political disqualification against him. Machado, despite this, insists on his aspirations to run.

Maduro supporters, this year, in Caracas. Photo: Federico Parra. AFP

After the ratification of the sanction against Machado, the United States announced that it will reactivate its sanctions against Venezuelan oil, gas and gold, that had been made more flexible after the agreements leading up to the elections.

Since February 5, parliament met with various political and social groups in the country, although a part of the opposition assured that this mechanism was invalid.

These elections have important weight at the political and international level, since pressure from Washington for “free, fair and competitive” elections falls on Caracas.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE and AFP