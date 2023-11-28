The situation in Boca has worsened noticeably since the loss in the Copa Libertadores final, in extra time, to Fluminense, which meant the end of the dream of winning the seventh title in this tournament. Since that day in Rio de Janeiro, Jorge Almirón, the coach chosen by the football council, left his position, the team was eliminated from the Argentine Cup in the semifinals against Estudiantes de la Plata and could not qualify for the 2024 edition of the Cup. Libertadores so they will have to play the Copa Sudamericana next season. In the midst of this situation, the presidential elections were going to be held, with Juan Román Riquelme and Andrés Ibarra (along with Mauricio Macri) as protagonists.
In the last few hours, a rumor began to circulate about the possible suspension of the elections that were going to be held on the grass of the La Bombonera stadium next Sunday, December 3. This rumor ended up becoming a reality since their suspension was confirmed at the request of the opposition candidate Andrés Ibarra due to certain irregularities in the electoral roll of the members of the Ribera club. This decision was made by Alejandra Débora Abrevaya. Regarding the new date of the elections, it must be said that no day has yet been circulated since this is very recent information but, undoubtedly, these will have to be carried out in the short term since the football area needs to confirm a coach to face the 2024 season
It should be mentioned that, in recent days, mainly Juan Román Riquelme, has been giving interviews in the media campaigning for the Boca partners to elect him again for another four years since, currently, the former member of the Xeneize team He is the vice president of the club and in charge of the entire football area, being the leader of the famous “Football Council” which is made up of four former club players such as Jorge Bermúdez, Raúl Cascini, Marcelo Delgado and Mauricio Serna.
