Different preparation methods

Kamala Harris had her first prep sessions a few weeks ago at Howard University in Washington, where she studied, and then spent several days almost locked up methodically training for the debate in Pittsburgh, the second largest city in Pennsylvania. The director of the team that prepares Harris is Karen Dunn, a prestigious lawyer who has been advising Democratic presidential and vice presidential candidates in debates since 2008. Harris has been rehearsing on a fake stage with lecterns at the Omni William Penn hotel and with a sparringPhilippe Reines, who played the role of Trump to prepare Hillary Clinton in 2016, even played his gestures for added realism, wearing a long red tie and a blonde wig.

The former president, on the other hand, prides himself on not preparing for the debates, although he does so. His sessions have taken place at his golf club in Bedminster (New Jersey), although on Saturday he found time to give a rally in Mosinee (Wisconsin), one of the decisive states. With the experience he has accumulated, he prefers more informal preparatory sessions, in which his advisers ask him difficult questions, even on sensitive issues, such as his criminal cases or his position on abortion. He did not campaign on Sunday or Monday, in order to continue preparing.