The president announced this Sunday that he had been infected with covid again and was canceling his tour in Yucatan to return to the Mexico City. The day began when leaving the Fiesta Americana hotel on Paseo de Montejo in Merida to go to the Military Air Base, BAM, number 8, where a breakfast was scheduled to review the progress of the work on the last two sections of the Mayan Train, in charge of the sedena.

From the lobby he was approached by a hatter with a folder who followed him to the Suburban that took him to the BAM. On Saturday he had already felt bad, like a flu, which followed on Sunday.

But when he arrived at the air base, he was examined by a doctor and the tour was cancelled, he did not go to breakfast and returned to Mexico City in a Grumman from the Mexican Air Force.

The reporters from the source were not there, because these meetings are always private and that was confirmed by Jesús Ramírez, who was not with him that day because he was in Nezahualcóyotl supporting Delfina Gómez’s campaign.

However, he assured that the suspension was a rumor and that the visit was still normal, which López Obrador corrected in his tweet at three in the afternoon:

No way, friends and friends: I came out positive for covid-19. It’s not serious. My heart is full and since I had to suspend the tour I am in Mexico City and from afar I celebrate the 16th birthday of Jesús Ernesto. I’ll save myself a few days. Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandez will lead the mornings. See you soon.

There was already a version, well, but it was just that, a version, which unleashed the craziest stories. But it was not a plot, it was simply a vacuum due to the lack of an official medical report on the state of health of the President of the Republic.

And it is that they do not know that there are no gaps, these are filled immediately and with adversaries of those who cause them.

Also, as I had already said in January that it was also covid and it was something worse…

remnants

1. TUIT.- López Obrador uploaded one on June 5, 2014, when there was talk of a false cancer of Peña Nieto: There is a rumor that EPN is sick. I neither believe it nor wish it. But it is a good way out for his resignation due to his obvious incapacity. Seven years later they only changed his name;

2. UNCONDITIONAL.- The INAI He presented a constitutional controversy to be able to meet with four of the seven remaining councillors. And it was up to Minister Loretta Ortiz who, in line with the president, rejected it. She remains the appeal of the plenary session to put an end to that ideal world of the ruling party of Lopez Obrador; and

3. APPEAL.- Deputy Leonel Godoy denounced in San Lázaro that we cannot admit that political violence based on gender is only against women, because that is discrimination that is still a higher level of human rights. So the males of Michoacán.

See us tomorrow, but in private.

