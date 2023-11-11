Argentina votes this November 19 in a second round in which the rejection vote will be key. The Peronist Sergio Massa, who obtained 36% of the votes in the first round, and the far-right Javier Milei, who came second with 29%, aspire to the presidency after an election that lasted almost half a year, began with 27 candidates in the primaries in August, and which will now define more than 9.5 million voters (35% of the registry) who did not choose either of the two in the first round on October 22. The hunt for that vote has been fierce in recent weeks: Massa has begun to point out Milei’s program, which has gone so far as to propose that health and education stop being public, and the ultra has sealed an alliance with the former president Mauricio Macri to ally the right against Peronism. While the political table is rearranged, fake news has been cannon fodder for an election that has been moved in short videos designed for social networks. The most promoted from the Milei sector is an unprecedented case in 40 years of democracy in Argentina: the possibility of electoral fraud.

During Milei’s tour of the northern outskirts of Buenos Aires a week ago, everyone interviewed by EL PAÍS was convinced that there was fraud in the October general elections. Some gave as an example the images that went viral of telegrams with errors that harmed La Libertad Avanza and of tables in which this far-right party had obtained zero votes. Others, however, appealed to what they considered common sense. “In Lomas de Zamora, with the yacht scandal [el exjefe de Gabinete bonaerense Martín] Insaurralde, do you think that Peronism could win without cheating? There was fraud,” said Antonia, a retiree who identified herself as “anti-Peronist and anti-corruption.”

From Checked, an organization dedicated to verifying sources and information, highlight that “the official data from the provisional scrutiny show that these inconsistencies affected the five presidential candidates and that they affected a very low percentage of tables.” Telegrams are used for provisional scrutiny and have informative value but no legal validity. “Errors in the telegrams can be corrected in the final scrutiny,” they add. The difference between the provisional and provisional data was negligible and the distance of almost seven points between Massa and Milei was maintained.

Posters opposing Milei and in favor of abortion, on Avenida de Mayo in Buenos Aires, in September. Anita Pouchard Serra (Bloomberg)

“We are concerned about misinformation in general, but that linked to fraud worries us in particular because it has an enormous level of potential damage that we had not seen until now,” says Olivia Sohr, director of Impact and New Initiatives at Checked. Sohr explains that fake news is not innocent, but rather thoughtful, and that is why it is especially effective when it appeals to the emotions and confirms the beliefs of those who receive it. In that sense, convinced Massa voters are willing to believe distorted information about Milei and vice versa.

The strategy of spreading a blanket of suspicion about fraud was previously used by Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil and by Donald Trump in the United States to ignore unfavorable electoral results. Milei is now pointing in the same direction. In a very close scenario, in which polls give him a slight advantage over Massa, the Argentine economist has declared that the October elections were not fair. “There were irregularities of such magnitude that cast doubt on the result,” he responded in an interview with Peruvian writer Jaime Bayly. Despite the serious public accusation, the La Libertad Avanza team has not presented any formal complaint to the Argentine electoral justice system.

Doubts about the scrutiny proliferate along with other fake news on social networks, such as TikTok, YouTube or X (formerly Twitter), where almost a third of Argentine voters, who are under 29 years old, are informed.

If in 2015 Mauricio Macri became “the president of Facebook” for supporting his presidential victory from his presence on that social network, Milei is today the candidate of the networks, especially the audiovisual ones. “The parties that are linked to the right around the world have a special place with social networks. In Argentina, this is the case of La Libertad Avanza and its leader, Javier Milei,” said doctor in Social Sciences Ana Slimovich, researcher at the National Scientific and Technical Research Council, in a conversation with this newspaper about Milei’s impact on the new networks. For the researcher, his impact is based on the fact that his supporters “construct speeches with simple language, which is not technical and appeals to emotions, both positive and negative.”

Posters criticizing Milei’s proposals, on September 29 in Buenos Aires. Anita Pouchard Serra (Bloomberg)

But Milei’s presence on networks does not depend only on himself. From his party they assure that “90% of the content is produced ad honorem”: La Libertad Avanza has fifteen people working on the digital strategy, almost six times less than Peronism, and depends on many videos and tweets produced by self-managed militants. YouTube is the best example: Milei’s official account has just under 300,000 followers, but autonomous activists who cut back on their television interventions to broadcast them, such as the @elpelucamilei account, have more than a million.

The inorganic spokespersons for mileism proliferate especially on X (formerly Twitter), where the topic of the week has been an adulterated video to show Sergio Massa taking cocaine. The original video in which a man takes drugs in front of the camera has circulated on the internet since at least 2016, but the version that was edited with Massa’s face and his voice has accumulated three million views on Facebook, X and TikTok in the last days. It has been debunked and analyzed, but Milei militants who reach hundreds of thousands of X users are still trying to install the idea that Massa is a cocaine addict incapable of governing.

It’s part of the mud of a hard-fought battle. Since last October 23, the day after the first round of the elections, 22 polls have been published that show a close result regardless of who the winner is. Milei wins 15 of them, but the results vary between his victory by just two tenths to a victory for Massa by seven points. The survey by the Latin American Strategic Center for Geopolitics (CELAG), published this November 10, gives some clues as to where the election is defined: those interviewed agree that politicians are the social actors they distrust the most, but the majority agree that a traditional politician like Massa, who has worked in the State since For more than 20 years, he is more prepared to govern, has a greater capacity for dialogue than Milei and is “closer to common people.” Milei, for his part, is perceived as more capable of facing the economic crisis, but he is also the candidate who scares respondents the most due to his instability and his proposals for cuts in health, education, pensions and social benefits.

