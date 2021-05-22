First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of Russia Sergei Kiriyenko spoke about the benefits of computer games, including the video game Dota. He announced this during the All-Russian Children’s Big School Picnic, dedicated to the activities and projects of the Russian movement of schoolchildren. He is quoted by RIA News…

According to him, computer games can help to acquire skills that are important for life.

“Even the same computer games. It is clear that there must always be a balance. Passion for the computer also contains risks. But on the other hand, we, people of the older generation, need to be more adequate to this, ”he said.

Kiriyenko added that Dota “in terms of the complexity of intellectual decisions” is absolutely comparable to chess. “But it has one big advantage: chess is an individual game, and it is a team game,” he explained.

“Even from childhood, you guarantee that you will not achieve anything on your own, and you need to be able to work with other people. This skill, which will be useful to them in life, is simply colossal, ”concluded Kiriyenko.

Earlier Kiriyenko said that in the modern world the value of such an element as knowledge is growing. He recalled that the Knowledge Society had a great influence in the USSR. At the same time, it was created immediately after the end of the Great Patriotic War, when there were many problems in the country that required an immediate solution.