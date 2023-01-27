There are no casualties as a result of the incident with the helicopter of the special flight detachment (SLO) “Russia” Mi-8 at Vnukovo airport, reported TASS on Friday, January 27, Elena Krylova, press secretary of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation.

“The helicopter received minor damage,” she said.

Krylova stressed that the incident occurred when the helicopter was just getting ready to take off. According to her, during the takeoff, the aircraft commander felt a malfunction and stopped the takeoff.

She stressed that due to the strong wind, the Mi-8 could spin up, as a result of which the propeller was damaged.

Earlier in the day, the Rossiya SLO helicopter caught its tail on the ground, which led to a hard landing. The circumstances and details of the incident are being clarified, but pilot error is considered as the main cause of the accident.

At the moment, the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.