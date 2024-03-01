His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, witnessed the announcement of a partnership between the “Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative” and the American “XPrize” Foundation, aiming to launch the “XPrize to Reduce Water Scarcity” competition, which the initiative will finance with an amount $150 million, and includes prizes worth a total of $119 million to motivate innovators around the world to provide and develop effective and sustainable solutions to enhance the efficiency and cost of water desalination technologies.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative, said on this occasion that the solutions currently available to address the water scarcity crisis are insufficient to avoid the consequences of this growing problem, so there is an urgent need to innovate new and effective solutions, pointing out to The “Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative” seeks to enhance cooperation and work with various international partners to explore these new and sustainable solutions and innovations, and to prove their feasibility and apply them with the highest possible levels of efficiency.

The partnership announcement ceremony, which took place at the historic site of the first water reservoir in Abu Dhabi (Naqa bin Ateej), was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Dhiyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs and Martyrs’ Families in the Presidential Office, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, the Minister of Investment, Muhammad Hassan Al Suwaidi, the Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council, Khaldun Khalifa Al Mubarak, and a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

The “Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative”, which is dedicated to confronting the urgent challenge of water scarcity worldwide, seeks to highlight the importance of this problem at the international level, and to provide effective and innovative solutions to the challenges that water scarcity poses to societies, companies, and countries around the world. It also works to enhance international cooperation, Accelerating the process of developing innovative and sustainable technological solutions, testing them and employing them effectively in communities suffering from the effects and consequences of water scarcity, in addition to increasing investments aimed at overcoming this global challenge.

The global water scarcity crisis represents a growing challenge that directly affects individuals and communities around the world. Studies show that about four billion people are suffering from water scarcity for at least a month annually.

There are multiple factors for water scarcity, including increasing population growth and demographic changes, infrastructure and governance challenges, in addition to environmental pollution and climate change, in the absence of effective solutions. The global water scarcity crisis is expected to have dire consequences, including loss of life, worsening humanitarian crises, food insecurity, forced mass migrations, increasing political unrest, as well as the potential for armed conflicts over water. It is the responsibility of governments, private sector companies, researchers, entrepreneurs, philanthropic foundations, international organizations and individuals to play a vital and effective role in addressing the widespread impacts of water scarcity.

Director General, Founder, and CEO of the Board of Directors of the “XPRIZE” Foundation, Peter Diamandis, said that the “XPRIZE” competition to reduce water scarcity represents a global call for scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs to transform water scarcity into abundance, by employing technical convergence and accelerated development to address this problem. The dangerous global problem, pointing out that the competition is the largest and first of its kind to date, which focuses on finding innovative and sustainable solutions for water desalination, extracting ocean water and converting it into fresh water in a sustainable and equitable manner for all.

The partnership with the XPRIZE Foundation, which specializes in designing large-scale competitions to address the most prominent challenges facing humanity, contributes to stimulating technological innovation and finding applicable solutions derived from public contributions, with the aim of creating a future that ensures abundant water for all. The launch of the “Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative” is part of broader efforts led by the UAE at the international level to address the problem of global water scarcity, which included publishing a detailed discussion paper on this topic in September 2023 entitled “Successive Repercussions: Water Scarcity… The Hidden Threat to Security and Prosperity.” the world”.

This discussion paper, which can be downloaded from the website of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is an open global call to all members of the international community to act urgently and take more resolute and coordinated measures by working together in new ways and methods to confront this worsening challenge.

Additional information about the “Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative” can be obtained through the website (www.mbzwi.ae), and more information about the “X Prize” competition to reduce water scarcity, and all the details and conditions of the competition can be obtained through the website. : (www.xprize.org/water).

