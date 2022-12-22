The government of López Obrador has described events that are not as state crimes, such as the disappearance of the young people of Ayotzinapa, a crime committed by criminal groups in complicity with local authorities in Guerrero, or even without any investigation involved. , and when there is a confessed and convicted murderer, the murder of Colosio, in 1994.

In the attack suffered by the journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva, President López Obrador went from lukewarm solidarity with the victim, to denouncing and suggesting a “self-attack” (despite the fact that Claudia Sheinbaum herself and the security secretary Omar García Harfuch They have been clear in saying that it was a direct attack against the communicator) and insisting time and time again that this attack on Ciro was not a state crime.

The truth is that no one has said that it is a State crime, what many communicators have insisted on (180 in a statement published yesterday, many more in different spaces throughout this past week since the attack) is that The National Palace has created a climate of grievance, polarization, of unfounded attacks on journalists, which encourages this type of aggression.

Yesterday President López Obrador said that he “does not polarize but politicizes” the discussion. It is not true, if he wanted to politicize the debate he would discuss issues, for example, security or the economy, electoral or energy reform. The President prefers to insult rather than debate. He has called journalists, according to Luis Estrada’s monitoring, hypocrites 193 times, especially in 2022 and 2021; racists, on 163 occasions, mainly in 2022; classists on 113 occasions; aspirationists, 45 times. Also among his favorite insults are despots, thieves, dishonest, pretenders, ladinos, wise men, and yesterday he reiterated another one that he usually uses, thugs. He does it for everyone, without discrimination, although he has a group of communicators, among whom is Ciro, whom he tends to offend more frequently.

Can someone tell me what this list of grievances has to do with the politicized debate on the national agenda? Nothing, it is about replacing the arguments with grievances, the data that one does not want to discuss because of the insults, despite enjoying two hours in the morning every day and having the entire State communication apparatus, which has long been it has ceased to be public to be a partisan.

The lack of empathy is such that even in the case of the attack against Ciro, President López Obrador reiterated that the victim is not the one who suffered it, but he himself and his government, and demanded an investigation that his own administration is the one who should carry it out. . And we insist, guaranteeing the safety of journalists, as well as that of any other citizen, is not the responsibility of the media or communicators, but of the government, at its three levels. And not only is security not guaranteed, with more than 140,000 homicides so far this six-year term, and with 17 journalists murdered so far this year, but impunity continues to be the norm and in cases like Ciro’s, the one who is victimized is the power itself.

No one is demanding that the federal government not defend its positions, that it not carry out a legitimate political struggle, one that is channeled by democratic limits, in order to impose its positions on public opinion, or on the laws. What is not legitimate is to use power to offend, disqualify, or polarize a part of society or its critics. Words carry weight, the words of a President much more. Not measuring them and abusing them is simply an abuse of power.

The coup plotter is Castillo

Yesterday, the Mexican ambassador to the Andean nation, Pablo Monroy, was expelled from Peru. The new Peruvian government accuses that of Mexico of intervening in its internal affairs due to the ignorance of the new authorities, after the dismissal of Pedro Castillo, whom the López Obrador administration continues to recognize as the legitimate Peruvian president.

The truth is that Castillo was not dismissed by a coup, the one who tried to carry out a coup was Castillo, who hours before being dismissed ordered congress to disappear and the judiciary to intervene, declare a state of emergency and govern by decree . The coup leader is Castillo, not the congress that dismissed him by a vast majority, including members of his own party, for various crimes, but above all for corruption, in a scheme in which his wife, his brothers, his brothers-in-law, participated. other relatives and their closest collaborators.

In Peru, the congress and the judiciary continue to function, the one who assumed power was Castillo’s vice president, and when he tried to get the army and the federal police to support his coup, the military and police commanders said they would respect the law and the Constitution.

That is what it is about, that is what the Peruvian government is demanding from López Obrador. Mexico is not defending the democratic institutions in Peru, but the one who tried to disappear them and carry out a coup, which was Pedro Castillo himself.