It seems that sometimes the president does not want to be president. Behind his stubborn inclination to be in command of everything that happens in his party -definitely he is the true leader of it, not the one he has today-, his stubborn tendency to segment the population into the classic “mine and that are against me ”, and in general of making a sharp separation of sectors and social groups on a daily basis (as now with his revulsion against the middle class), López Obrador is undoubtedly incurring one of the most serious positions that leads us to a conclusion: he simply does not accept or assume himself as president of ALL Mexicans.

His most hated detractors, the militants and supporters of different ideologies, the media, critical journalists, businessmen, even the “emissaries of the past” that he calls neoliberals, conservatives and naturally the rulers and political class of other partisan entities, whom he attacks so much. , insults and reproves and even condemns daily, they are, despite himself, just as Mexican as those who agree with his ideas and who agree placidly with his government policy. The same, with the same obligations and rights as any other. Therefore, here the question is whether or not he wants to be, since a president, by essence and by principle, is the agent of everyone and for everyone, without exceptions.

But he insists on proving otherwise. With singular ostentation he receives the “favorite” elected governors, that is, those who come from his party, when he should justly send a message of national unity while inviting those who came from other currents since, after all, he must also rule with them. Perhaps the same will happen when you invite the elected mayors of Mexico City, although then there will be many who do not convene because they are different. And it is that the split caused already showed its wounds to the wind and even cost Gabriel García Hernández his job, who, as commander of welfare programs and of the badly called “servants of the nation” -a servile and useless bureaucracy-, He “failed” the president in the mobilization due to the degree of losing half of the country’s capital and the other great metropolises of the country. And it is not a minor thing. You just have to remember that the president’s social and clientelistic programs (pensions, scholarships, etc.), imply an expense greater than 300 billion pesos. So García did the job badly, he took away from Claudia Sheinbaum, among many other future possibilities, and flatly deserved the freezer chest in the Senate. In exchange, a friend of the López family, without any experience, will be in charge of such responsibilities.

The fact is that López Obrador flatly forgets that his oath as president implies not only complying with but also “enforcing the law” and his “construction of peace” is ending up terrorizing entire cities, such as Reynosa, or ceding territories to organized crime. , propitiating his much detested massacres, as now in the cartel clashes in Valparaíso, while he sees as a last resort handing over total command to the militia. What for? To have Morena’s name erased on a truck loaded with drugs? So that they run away from the thugs since they have instructions not to confront or chase them? Or for populations to lynch soldiers if they intend to eradicate drug plantations or close huachicol outlets? It is that, really, everything suggests that it is not known if the president really wants to be president.

Want it not, López Obrador will face the most difficult part of his administration from now on. You have real and substantial support, but it may not be enough for you. In a month he hopes that the “consultation” on whether to prosecute former presidents – and that failure due to abstention is already diagnosed – will yield some propaganda result to take advantage of it, and in a few days it will open another front that does not even suspect in his “who is who ”in the media to point out alleged lies and mistakes, which will only deepen divisions and fuel clashes. And, to top it all, his espionage actions and persecution of antagonists, through fiscal means and many more, does not bode well. Not to mention a more open trench now to disqualify specific socioeconomic sectors, which, in itself, is also discriminatory.

Hard to believe, but the best-voted president in recent times does not want to govern for everyone, he does not want to be the president of all Mexicans, he does not want to be, he simply does not want to.

